Nebraska vs. Purdue prediction, pick

The Purdue Boilermakers are the best team in the Big Ten Conference. On that point there is very little debate. However, how good are the Boilermakers? That is a genuine point of dispute as we head into the middle of January. Purdue has a top-five national ranking, and Coach Matt Painter’s team did Destroy Gonzaga and Duke in late November in Portland. However, we’re seeing Gonzaga barely beat WCC teams it would often thrash by 20-point margins. We’re seeing Duke struggle in the ACC. The wins on Purdue’s resume are certainly very good, but are they great? Are they as great as they seemed to be at the time?

There is also this note to consider: Purdue’s competition in the Big Ten is faltering. The Boilermakers are the clear-cut No. 1 team in the conference partly because they’re very good, but also because no one else is stepping up. Iowa had a rough patch to its season. Ohio State just lost to Minnesota. Rutgers has had a bumpy, albeit largely successful, college basketball season. Michigan has struggled. Indiana is cratering right now. Illinois has been erratic, although the Illini are showing signs of stabilizing. Michigan State went through a very turbulent period of play. Maryland had an awful three-game stretch just after Christmas.

Purdue Barely beat Nebraska on the road the last time these teams met, too. The Boilermakers have a very high national ranking, but doubting their level of quality is one of the biggest conversations in college hoops right now.

Nebraska Cornhuskers: +14.5 (-105)

Purdue Boilermakers: -14.5 (-115)

Over: 133.5 (-105)

Under: 133.5 (-115)

How To Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:00 pm ET, 4:00 pm PT

Why Nebraska Could Cover the Spread

This team can look really, really bad at times, such as the recent face-plant against Illinois in which the Huskers crumbled. However, you will also see Nebraska play very inspired basketball in some moments. Remember the 10-point win on the road at Creighton? Remember the demolition of Boston College and the 16-point thrashing of Iowa? This team can be really good, and let’s also remember that Minnesota — a double-digit underdog — just won Outright on the road at Ohio State on Thursday night. Big spreads in the Big Ten can easily go Bust for the favorite. Taking the underdog with a large number is often a very sound and sensible play to make.

Also keep in mind that Purdue barely beat Ohio State, trailed Penn State at Halftime this past Sunday, and lost at home to Rutgers nearly two weeks ago. Purdue has only one loss this season, but the team isn’t playing as well as its record might suggest. This includes a three-point win at Nebraska during the holiday season. Purdue is not the sure thing many people think it is.

Why Purdue Could Cover the Spread

The Purdue Boilermakers have already been tested and pushed by Nebraska this season. You might think that Purdue’s very narrow Escape in Lincoln a few weeks ago is a reason to take the Huskers against the spread, but actually, it’s a great reason to go with Purdue. The Boilermakers respect Nebraska. They know they didn’t play well against the Huskers a few weeks ago. They are playing at home this time. They know they need to be a lot better and stronger on the court. Purdue will come Flying out of the Gates and will apply a beatdown to Nebraska to Restore its sense of confidence.

Final Nebraska-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Purdue, having received a strong test from Nebraska two weeks ago, will get it right this time. Purdue will play far, far better and will run away with this game.

Final Nebraska-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -14.5