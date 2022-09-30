Nebraska vs. Indiana prediction, odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 5 best bets from proven model

Nebraska looks to get back on the winning track in its Big Ten home opener against Indiana on Saturday evening at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. The Cornhuskers are 1-3 and enter this week off a bye week following a 49-14 blowout loss to Oklahoma. Indiana fell to 3-1 last week after a 45-24 road loss to Cincinnati. The teams last played in 2019, a 38-31 Hoosiers road win.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. The Cornhuskers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 60.

Nebraska vs. Indiana spread: Nebraska -5.5

Nebraska vs. Indiana over/under: 60 points

What you need to know about Nebraska

The Cornhuskers have struggled mightily on defense in their first four games, allowing 142 points (35.5 per game) and providing very little resistance in their last two games before the bye week, a 45-42 Shocking home loss to Georgia Southern and the 49- 14 thrashing by Oklahoma. Head Coach Scott Frost was fired after Week 2 and interim Coach Mickey Joseph is looking for his first win since taking over.

On offense, Nebraska has been led by quarterback Casey Thompson, a Texas transfer, who has thrown for five scores and rushed for four more this season. Running back Anthony Grant has 464 yards on the ground, averaging 5.7 yards per carry with five touchdowns. The Cornhuskers’ leading receiver is Trey Palmer, with 28 catches for 323 yards and one touchdown. Nebraska’s offense will have to be on full cylinders to defeat Indiana in a game where scoring shouldn’t be at a premium.

What you need to know about Indiana

The 3-1 Hoosiers look to leave Lincoln with a road win before they face the Big Ten’s elite teams in the coming weeks. With highly ranked teams Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State on the schedule in the next seven weeks, the Hoosiers look to grab early season wins in an effort to be Bowl eligible come December. In last week’s 45-24 loss to Cincinnati, QB Conner Bazelak, a Missouri transfer, threw 66 passes and completed only 31 of them for 280 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His top receiver, Cam Camper, had 10 receptions for 126 yards in the road loss.

Running back Shaun Shivers ran for 79 yards on 19 carries last week and scored for the third time in four games. His success is crucial against the Cornhuskers, who rank as the fifth worst team in the country against the run, allowing 233.5 rushing yards per game thus far in 2022.

