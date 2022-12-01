Nebraska volleyball’s most memorable moments from this season

A college volleyball season includes a range of emotions. Some good, some bad.

And there’s been plenty of feelings during the 14 weeks since Nebraska played its first match of the season (a Sweep against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, in case you forgot).

There were uplifting moments, like how Nebraska fans gave a huge greeting to its former players and coaches. This year, that included former Coach Tyler Hildebrand (with Long Beach State), former player/assistant Coach Kayla Banwarth (Mississippi) and former player Callie Schwarzenbach (Long Beach State).

Or when Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames played against her sister Kayleigh’s Pepperdine team during the final college season for both.

When the Pepperdine lineup was introduced, the Nebraska fans cheered a little more than normal for Kayleigh Hames, and that caused Nicklin to get emotional as she stood about 40 feet away from her sister.

“That’s when I kind of lost it emotionally, because this place is just so special to me, and for them to cheer for her like that, that was really cool,” Nicklin Hames said.

Then there was the sad stuff, like Nebraska losing senior defensive specialist and Captain Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury just three days before her Senior Night match last week.

During a news conference, sophomore Ally Batenhorst had to stop to compose herself while she spoke of Knuckles and what she means to the team. Coach John Cook was crushed by the news. And before the injury, he felt as though Nebraska might be gearing up for another big finish to the season, just like last year. Without Knuckles that gets more difficult.

Nebraska’s match at Northwestern on Nov. 6 was emotional for both teams, coaches and fans. In the fifth set, Northwestern setter Sienna Noordermeer was injured when she had a collision with a hard object in the front row of the fan seating while running off the court to try to make a play on an errant shot. After several minutes, she was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

Moments after the match ended, the Nebraska players went to the other side of the net and formed a circle with the Northwestern players and prayed. Players from both teams cried.

“When Sienna went down it really kind of struck a nerve with all of us on the team about how fragile our careers can be,” Nebraska freshman Bekka Allick said. “So Sienna by going for that ball, you knew she was giving her all. We really wanted to be there for Northwestern, having their teammate be in that position of pain and uncertainty. It was unquestionable if we were going to go over there and pray with them.”

“I felt like God was speaking right through me,” she said. “I didn’t need to think twice about what I had to say, or what needed to be said.”

Noordermeer was out of the hospital within 24 hours. For the remainder of the season she was in uniform and available to play but did not appear in another match.

Here are more memorable moments, Quotes and players as the Huskers begin another NCAA Tournament on Thursday:

The key players: Nebraska’s roster took a hit just before the season when Kayla Caffey transferred to Texas, but Allick has played well to fill the opening at one of the two middle Blocker spots. Over 20 Big Ten matches, Allick ranked ninth in the conference in hitting percentage (.323).

And right-side hitter Whitney Lauenstein making a big improvement from her first season has been key to Nebraska’s success on both offense and defense in the two-setter rotation.

Then, of course, there’s steady outside hitter Kubik, who has a .251 hitting percentage that’s 50 points better than her All-American season last year.

Rally caps: What a sport, with its big swings in momentum. There were at least a few instances where it looked like Nebraska might be toast, only for the Huskers to win.

After trailing early in the fifth set against Creighton, Nebraska ended the match on a 5-0 run to win and keep its streak alive of never losing to the Bluejays.

Or when the Huskers trailed No. 7 Ohio State 2-1, before winning the final two sets. After the Huskers won the fifth set 15-13 they ended up in a Dogpile on the Devaney Sports Center court.

At Northwestern, the Wildcats led 23-21 in the fourth set with a chance to win the match. But Lexi Rodriguez served a 4-0 run to end the set, and Nebraska won in the fifth.

Nebraska has avoided any major upsets this season but has lost its last four matches against top-10 teams. To reach Omaha for the Final Four the Huskers will almost certainly have to end that streak.

Best quote: Lindsay Krause played both outside hitter and right-side hitter this season. Her preference is outside hitter, but she prefers winning more.

“I just want to be on a winning team,” Krause said. “If that means I’m playing right side, cool. If that means I’m playing outside, cool. If that means I’m not in the lineup, that sucks for me, but cool. I want to be on a team that’s going to win.”

Best quote, part II: “I love that our university supports us and we’re not a sideshow to football,” Kubik said while attending the first-ever Big Ten Media Days. “Like we are our own thing, and that’s really cool, and that’s something I don’t think you see in a lot of other programs. I hope in the future there’s more of that because the game of volleyball is growing.”

Worth noting: While this could change next season, it’s worth noting that Nebraska only has one transfer player on the roster: super-senior middle Blocker Kaitlyn Hord (Penn State). The other 13 players joined Nebraska right out of high school.

Double header: Nebraska freshman middle Blocker Maggie Mendelson is part of both the Husker volleyball and Women’s basketball teams.

And while most of her attention has been on the volleyball season, the schedule did line up nicely for her to be with both teams on Nov. 11.

The volleyball team had a 6 pm match against Iowa at the Devaney Sports Center, with the Huskers winning in a tidy 82-minute match.

Then the Women’s basketball team played at 8 pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mendelson arrived at the basketball game during the middle of the first quarter and sat on the bench. She wasn’t in uniform.

Memorable moment: It was a unique senior ceremony, with Nebraska freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik leaving the other underclassmen and getting in the family line to walk out when her big sister, Madi, walked out of the tunnel on Senior Night with her parents and three sisters. What a memory for the family.

And while Madi Kubik is one of the most recognized Athletes at Nebraska, her younger sister was actually the one who wanted to play for the Huskers first.

It’s believed to be just the fourth time Sisters have been on Nebraska’s team at the same time.

Story follow-up: Earlier this season we wrote about Penn State outside hitter Anjelina Starck, who has a surprising connection to Lincoln despite being from Colorado. Her dad, Doug, attended Lincoln East and helped the Nebraska volleyball team at practice when Cook was an assistant coach. And Doug Starck and Cook played beach volleyball together.

Cook was reminded of his early days in Lincoln in the late 1980s.

“I do remember grabbing him and playing beach volleyball with him,” Cook said. “We won some tournaments. We won some money. Great family. His mom and dad ran the old Ideal Grocery. And we lived by them, so we’d go shop at Ideal Grocery.”

Emptying out the notebook: Lauenstein went from not making the Waverly varsity volleyball team as a freshman, to starting for the Huskers, and a lot of that came from work she did in the weight room.

She’s a great example for other athletes.

“She went in all of the time,” Waverly Coach Terri Neujahr said. “She loves to lift. (Waverly strength Coach Anthony Harms) has instilled a culture at Waverly High School, even with nonathletes, that they love to lift. They love to look good, and be strong.”