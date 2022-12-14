Nebraska volleyball’s Lexi Rodriguez earns second-team All-American honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska volleyball standout earned honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

The Huskers’ sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez was named a second-team All-American by the AVCA.

Rodriguez averaged 4.26 digs per set, while also racking up 25 service aces and 135 set assists.

She was named National Freshman of the Year by the AVCA last season.

Our defensive queen. 👑 For the second year in a row, @Alexis14Rod is an @AVCAVolleyball All-American! 🏐: https://t.co/1QgtbHNAC7 pic.twitter.com/b4ZNOstaJa — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) December 14, 2022

Two weeks ago, Rodriguez was named to the All-Big Ten Team along with outside hitter Madi Kubik.

Kubik didn’t earn a spot on an All-American team this season but did earn an Honorable mention from the AVCA.