Nebraska volleyball’s Kenzie Knuckles suffers a season-ending injury

The Nebraska volleyball team experienced a significant setback this week after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice.

Knuckles arrived at the Devaney Sports Center ahead of Friday’s Showdown with Wisconsin using crutches. The Huskers play the No. 3 Badgers at 7 pm in a key match for the Big Ten title.

Nebraska confirmed the injury in a news release about one hour before the match.

Knuckles is Nebraska’s top player at the defensive specialist position, making a major impact in back-row defense, in serve-receive and serving.

This season she has 177 digs and 18 ace serves.

Knuckles has been key to a defense that Ranks No. 1 in the nation. Nebraska Coach John Cook said libero Lexi Rodriguez, setter Nicklin Hames and Knuckles can win matches for the Huskers with their defense.

“Those are three of the best diggers in the country,” Cook said.

Earlier this week Knuckles announced that she had decided this would be her final season of college volleyball and she won’t use the fifth year of college Eligibility allowed for Athletes who played during the COVID-19 season.

“It was a tough decision, but I met with (Cook) multiple times about it,” Knuckles said on Tuesday. “I have absolutely loved this program. It’s like a family to me, and it’s so hard saying Goodbye to it. But I just think that after 4 ½ years I think that the time has come. Me and Madi (Kubik) got here together, and we’re going to leave together.”

Knuckles is a senior from Yorktown, Indiana, who has played both libero and defensive specialist during her career. Knuckles has been a Captain for the past two seasons.

Now Nebraska will be using another new lineup in a season that has Featured several of them as Nebraska dealt with injuries. Also, Nebraska has played three setters in both a traditional 5-1 offense and two-setter rotation.

One option will be for outside hitter Ally Batenhorst to play back-row defense.

Knuckles is one of five players who has played in all 90 sets, along with Whitney Lauenstein. Kaitlyn Hord, Rodriguez and Kubik.

