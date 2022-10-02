Nebraska volleyball wins in four sets at Maryland

Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills, six blocks and four ace serves as the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball beat Maryland 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 on Sunday in College Park, Maryland.

Nebraska joins Purdue as the only Big Ten team with a 4-0 league record. Nebraska (11-1) has won five straight matches since Nebraska’s only loss, against Stanford two weeks ago.

Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick added nine kills with a strong .571 hitting percentage. Madi Kubik had nine kills. Kaitlyn Hord had nine blocks.

Maryland is one of the top blocking teams in the nation, and had 17 on Sunday. Nebraska had 29 total hitting errors, with its .099 hitting percentage being its worst of the season.

Nebraska had seven ace serves and just five serving errors.

Maryland actually led the first set 7-2, but soon Nebraska would flip the set in a big way. Nebraska won nine straight points to take an 11-7 lead. That rotation was effective because Lauenstein was serving, and Kennedy Orr was blocking.

Maryland had 10 blocks in the second set. That included blocks on four straight rallies late in the set to cut the deficit to 24-23. But then Maryland had a hitting error on Nebraska’s fifth set point, with the Huskers taking a 2-0 match lead.

Maryland broke through in the third set to extend the match. Nebraska got its deficit to 22-21. But Maryland won the final three points on Nebraska errors – serving, hitting and a ball-handling error by setter Kennedi Orr on set point.

Orr had seven ball-handling errors in the match.

The fourth set was tied 22-22, but Hord and Lauenstein teamed up for blocks for the final two points.

Nebraska is 17-0 all-time against Maryland.

