Nebraska Volleyball Travels to Iowa

#6 Nebraska (22-3, B1G 14-2) vs Iowa (8-19, B1G 2-14)

When: Friday, November 18 2022, 6:00 pm (CT)

Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Video: BTN+

Radio: Husker Radio Network



#4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1)

#1 Nicklin Hames 5’10” SR Setter

#2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8” SR DS/L

#4 Annie Evans 5’9” JR Setter

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4” FR MB

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6” FR DS/L

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5” SO DS/L

#9 Kennedy Orr 6’0” SO Setter

#10 Madi Kubik 6’3” SR OH

#13 Whitney Lauenstein 6’2” SO OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5” SO OH

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4” SO OH

#23 Kaitlyn Hord 6’4” SR MB

#33 Hayden Kubik 6’2” FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5” FR MB

Iowa (8-19, B1G 2-14)

These two teams met just seven days ago. In that time one team earned a win and one team a loss. Nebraska lost to Ohio State in four sets and Iowa beat Rutgers in three sets.

This match and the three that follow for Nebraska are fine tuning at the end of the regular season. That is what we want them to be at least, but maybe they are more than that. Maybe they are where large improvements must happen. For the last two weeks Nebraska’s travel schedule slowed down which means they have more time in the gym to work at practice.

A match is a great place to perform and test, but practice is where progress, changes and the real work happens. The ability to be in the practice gym at this time in the season is a good thing for Nebraska.

Nebraska will continue to get better in the next two weeks, but there are question marks after Wisconsin and Ohio State had decisive wins over Nebraska. Passing was a question mark after the Badgers served. Offensive Capability and setting choices were question marks after Buckeye blocking.