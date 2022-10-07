Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Michigan State Again

For the second time in two weeks, Nebraska volleyball has swept Michigan State.

Back in September, the Spartans kept improving their score in each successive set. On Thursday, Nebraska closed the door on their opponent believing the match had any life in the third, as the Huskers won 25-18, 23, 9 to improve to 12-1 on the season and remain unbeaten in the Big Ten Conference.

The Huskers have now swept the Spartans in four consecutive matches, dating back to 2019.

Nebraska’s defense once again shined, holding Michigan State to .031 hitting. The Spartans managed five service aces, the most of any Husker opponent this season.

