Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Michigan State Again

For the second time in two weeks, Nebraska volleyball has swept Michigan State.

Back in September, the Spartans kept improving their score in each successive set. On Thursday, Nebraska closed the door on their opponent believing the match had any life in the third, as the Huskers won 25-18, 23, 9 to improve to 12-1 on the season and remain unbeaten in the Big Ten Conference.

The Huskers have now swept the Spartans in four consecutive matches, dating back to 2019.

Nebraska’s defense once again shined, holding Michigan State to .031 hitting. The Spartans managed five service aces, the most of any Husker opponent this season.

Part of that defensive effort was the big blocking up front. Katilyn Hord had her hand in a match-high six, while Whitney Lauenstein (4) and Bekka Allick (3) both had more than any Spartan.

Offensively, the Huskers hit .333, with three Huskers notching eight kills: Allick, Madi Kubik, and Lauenstein. Allick hit .636 to lead Big Red, for those with at least 10 swings.

Anni Evans (15) and Kennedy Orr (13) combined for 28 assists.

Nebraska stays on its Great Lakes State road swing, taking on No. 24 Michigan is Saturday.

