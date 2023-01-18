Nebraska volleyball signee named 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year
Sports – NCAA
6-foot-2 outside hitter Harper Murray, who is currently committed to Nebraska, named the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year.
Tuesday, January 17th 2023, 2:38 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska volleyball recruit is garnering national attention.
6-foot-2 outside hitter Harper Murray, who is currently committed to Nebraska, was named the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday.
The award, which recognizes the nation’s best high school athlete, not only awards outstanding Athletic Excellence but accounts for “high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character” as well.
The award marks the pinnacle of what was a decorated career at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Mich.
In addition to the Gatorade award, Murray was voted a First Team All-American by MaxPreps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).
This season, she tallied 726 kills, with 409 digs, and led the Eagles to the Division 1 regional semifinals.
Murray will join the Huskers later this month to begin practice and preparation for the 2023 season.
Former winners who also went on to play for the Huskers include Ally Batenhorst, Lexi Sun, and Mikaela Foecke.