Nebraska volleyball signee Harper Murray wins Gatorade national player of the year

Harper Murray, an incoming freshman on the Nebraska volleyball team, has been named the Gatorade national player of the year for high school volleyball.

The award recognizes not only outstanding Athletic Excellence but also high academic achievement standards and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

The 6-foot-2 senior outside hitter amassed 726 kills and 409 digs this past season, leading Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to a 38-9 record.

Murray also had 86 ace serves, 44 assists and 40 blocks.

“I am not sure I have seen a more complete player at the high school level than Harper Murray,” said North Branch Coach Jim Fish in a news release. “You could game plan to stop her, but she is so gifted athletically and clearly high-performing in all of her skills that she can still be successful and take over a match. Once you play against her you can truly appreciate her talent.”

People are also reading…

In school, Murray had a 3.62 GPA and was able to graduate early in order to join the Huskers for second-semester classes and practice.

Murray has volunteered extensively for the Vada Murray Endowed Fund for Cancer Research, named for her late father. She has also served as a lead coach for the Skyline Rising Eagle Volleyball Clinic.

Other Nebraska players to be Gatorade national player of the year are Ally Batenhorst, Lexi Sun, Mikaela Foecke and Gina Mancuso.