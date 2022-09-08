Nebraska Volleyball Shattered NCAA Record Wednesday Night

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Creighton Bluejays Women's volleyball

OMAHA, NE – SEPTEMBER 07: Kaitlyn Hord #23 of Nebraska Cornhuskers attacks against Kiara Reinhardt #5 of Creighton Bluejays at CHI Health Center on September 7, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska sports fans have always been very attached to their volleyball program. They’ve become so passionate that they’re even starting to break NCAA records.

Last night Nebraska Shattered the record for the largest crowd for a volleyball game in NCAA history as they took on in-state Rival Creighton. 15,797 fans watched from the CHI Health Center in Omaha as the Huskers topped the Blue Jays.

