Nebraska volleyball set for top 15 Showdown with Purdue

We’ll know after Wednesday’s top-15 Matchup in West Lafayette, Indiana, if the Nebraska and Purdue volleyball teams are trending in different directions.

Well. 3 Nebraska has its entire lineup back after some injuries and has been trending up with a nine-match winning streak. That includes four straight sweeps, including two against ranked teams.

The 12th-ranked Boilermakers won 14 of their first 15 matches. But now they’ve lost two of their last three, including a surprising 3-0 loss against unranked Maryland on Sunday at home. Purdue also lost in four sets to Wisconsin and needed five sets to beat Indiana.

Purdue had shot up to No. 5 in the AVCA poll after a top-10 win against Minnesota. But Purdue Coach Dave Shondell said his team is probably at a more appropriate spot in the rankings now, considering how many new players it has.

And now Purdue, while playing in a league with seven ranked teams, has reached that point where it’s fighting to win enough that it’s a lock to make the NCAA Tournament.

“There is just a lot of teams in our same category right now that are just trying to keep their head above water in this league so they can get a chance to make the NCAA Tournament, and see what can happen there,” Shondell said during his Weekly news conference. “Because any team that makes the NCAA Tournament has a good chance to go deep into the tournament. We just have to make sure we win enough to get there.”

Purdue knows it’s got another considerable challenge Wednesday. Shondell said Nebraska has as many Offensive weapons as anyone in the Big Ten.

“They’re running a 6-2 system right now where the setter is always in the back row so they’ve got three hitters anywhere from (6-foot-2) to 6-5 in the front row coming at you all of the time,” Shondell said. “So they’ll be hard to handle, which is why they’re ranked third in the country and playing pretty well right now.”

Purdue has a major Offensive Threat too in freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson, who leads the Big Ten with 309 kills. She’s from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and comes from the Munciana club that produced numerous Big Ten players, including Nebraska’s Kenzie Knuckles.

Hudson provided some exciting late recruiting news for Purdue after signing with Notre Dame. But after the Irish changed coaches, she switched to the in-state Boilermakers.

Nebraska has had success slowing down other top hitters this season, and they’ll have to do so again Wednesday.

“(Hudson) moves it around,” Nebraska Coach John Cook said. “She’s got a lot of different shots. They set her a ton of balls. I’m just thinking if one of our hitters had that many swings, who could even handle that load? And she’s a freshman. She’s doing a nice job. They put her everywhere.”

Hudson already has 765 hitting attempts this season. Nebraska’s leader in attempts is Madi Kubik with 465.

Purdue has one of the more unique volleyball venues in the Big Ten because of how small it is, but Holloway Gymnasium works well for them. There’s only seating on three sides. On two sides, there’s only about 12 rows of bleachers.

But they have regular sellouts of 2,415 spectators, and will again on Wednesday.

“It reminds me of a small high school gym somewhere in Nebraska,” Cook said. “But they do a great job there. It seats like 2,000, and they fill it. The student section is great there. There’s just not a lot of room, which is great. There is a great energy in there, which I think helps us feed off of that. I think we like playing there.”

There’s a lot of energy during a match, just like at Nebraska’s Devaney Sports Center.

“It’s kind of fun,” said Knuckles, the Husker senior from Yorktown, Indiana. “It kind of has a homey vibe, and the crowd sits a little bit on top of you. So it’s kind of nice, and my family is going to be there because I’m from Indiana, so I’m excited about that.”

With a loyal fan base and one of the best student sections in the nation, Cook wonders if Purdue could do well at another venue.

“What they need to think about is could they draw 5,000 a night if they had a bigger gym,” Cook said. “In some ways, they’re limiting their growth. A lot of other Big Ten schools are building Arenas to draw more people. … Volleyball is growing, and they’ve got to grow with it. The Big Ten schools have got to grow with it.”

Nicklin Hames return: Nebraska super-senior setter Nicklin Hames played both matches last weekend after missing about a month with a back injury.

There were times when she did rehab three times a day.

“I’m just super grateful to finally be back,” Hames said. “It was challenging to stand on the sidelines. It was just really cool to be out there with them again and have that energy and adrenaline.”

Ex-Huskers play for Team USA: The US Women’s national volleyball team recently finished fourth place at the FIVB World Championship.

The World Championship is one of the three major tournaments in international volleyball, and the US finished the tournament with an 8-4 record. They finished the FIVB season 19-6.

Ex-Huskers Kelsey (Robinson) Cook and Justine Wong-Orantes were on the 14-player US roster for the three-week tournament. Now several of the former Huskers will begin their pro seasons in the Overseas leagues.

Coaching change coming: Minnesota announced on Sunday that this will be the final season that Hugh McCutcheon coaches the Gophers. The school said McCutcheon doesn’t plan to address the reason he’s leaving until the end of the season.

He was a massive hire for the school, after previously coaching the US national team for both men and women.

McCutcheon has coached the Gophers for 11 years. He has a 265-71 record and has reached the Final Four three times, including in Omaha in 2015.