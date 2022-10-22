Nebraska volleyball set for another top-15 matchup; Allick earns Big Ten award

It will be another top-15 Matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team when the Huskers play at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday.

Nebraska (16-1) maintained its spot at No. 3 in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Purdue dropped three spots to No. 12 after Sunday’s loss against unranked Maryland.

Nebraska has been ranked third for five straight weeks, behind No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Louisville.

Texas received all 64 first-place votes. The Longhorns (14-0) are the last unbeaten among 344 NCAA Division I teams.

There are seven Big Ten teams ranked: No. 3 Nebraska, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 12 Purdue, No. 13 Penn State and No. 25 Michigan.

Creighton (16-3) moved up three spots to No. 21. The Jays won two five-set matches last week, against Marquette and DePaul, and lead the Big East standings at 8-0.

In the Big Ten standings, Nebraska is in first place at 8-0, one match ahead of Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Also on Monday Nebraska middle Blocker Bekka Allick was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the first time.

During Friday’s sweep of Penn State she had six blocks. On Sunday against Northwestern Allick had a season-high nine kills, including going 6-for-6 in the final set. She also had two blocks.

In two matches combined last week Allick had 15 kills on 27 swings with just two hitting errors.