Nebraska volleyball selected as No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA tournament bracket

Nebraska now knows a possible path if it’s going to have another chance to play in a just-up-the-road Final Four in Omaha.

In 2 ½ weeks, Omaha puts on the Final Four for the fourth time, and that’s been a good setup for the Husker program. Nebraska had made it to Omaha’s Final Four three times, winning national championships there in 2006 and 2015 and reaching the semifinals in 2008.

Omaha also hosted during the delayed 2020 season, when Nebraska lost against Texas in the Elite Eight and Kentucky won the title.

Nebraska learned its NCAA Tournament Positioning during Sunday’s selection show, with the Huskers earning one of the No. 2 seeds

The Nebraska players watched the show together in its team lounge.

In the first round, Nebraska will play Delaware State on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The other first round match in Lincoln is Miami-Kansas.

The top four seeds are Texas, Louisville, Wisconsin and Stanford. San Diego just missed a top-four overall seed.

As expected, after Nebraska lost three of its last five matches of the regular season, Nebraska did not earn one of the top four overall seeds, which had been a season-long goal.

That means Nebraska will likely have to play on the road in Louisville, Kentucky, in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, unless one of the higher seeded teams loses in the first or second round. Louisville is coached by former Nebraska player and Assistant Coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

But Nebraska avoided a region with Wisconsin, which has won 10 straight matches against the Huskers.

In college volleyball the top four seeds reach the Final Four a lot. Last year three of the top four seeds — Louisville, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin – reached the Final Four. The exception, of course, was Nebraska, which knocked off No. 1 seed Texas in the Elite Eight in Austin, Texas.

Nebraska finished with a 24-5 record, and was second in the Big Ten at 16-4.

But Nebraska’s Final Four hopes took a hit five days ago when defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice, and Nebraska lost its next two matches without her, against Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Setter Nicklin Hames also wasn’t able to play on Saturday due to illness, but should be ready to play when the tournament begins.

Nebraska was seeded 10th when it reached the Final Four last season.