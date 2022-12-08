Nebraska volleyball season reaches crunch time at Louisville regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspense late in the fourth set of Nebraska’s win against Kansas in the second round Friday shows you that no win in the NCAA Tournament can be assumed.

But now comes crunch time for the Huskers, starting with a Sweet 16 match against Oregon on Thursday. Win two matches this week, and the Huskers are headed home for the Omaha Final Four.

Lose, and the season is over.

It’s an interesting feeling for the players and coaches — the season could end abruptly, or it could keep going for 10 more days when the national championship match is played at CHI Health Center Omaha.

“The vibes are amazing, but we’re really playing like every match is a Championship match,” Nebraska middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord said.

Nebraska has reached the Elite Eight for 10 straight seasons. Keeping that streak alive may not be easy this time, though.

Nebraska is ranked No. 7 in the AVCA poll, and Oregon is ninth. The Ducks will be the highest-ranked team Nebraska has faced in the Sweet 16 since 2014 when the Huskers upset No. 3 Washington.

Louisville is the region’s No. 1 seed If Louisville beats Baylor on Thursday, it could have a considerable advantage playing in front of its fans at the KFC Yum! Center in Saturday’s regional final.

Louisville, coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly, has a 60-3 record over the past two seasons.

Any of the four regions could produce the national champion, Nebraska Coach John Cook said.

“It is just very competitive now and you just can’t look at like, ‘Oh, I got a great draw here or a great draw here,'” Cook said. “I look at some of these other ones and I think, ‘Oh, I’m glad we aren’t there.’ Then I looked at ours. I wish we weren’t here. You could drive yourself crazy with that.”

Passing — and serving — is key: Nebraska has the No. 1 defense in the Nation but needed a little more offense while playing against top-10 teams like Wisconsin and Minnesota late in the season.

That may mean the biggest question mark is if Nebraska can be strong enough in serve-receive to help its offense operate at a high enough level to win a regional.

Serving is key, too. Cook thinks at times Nebraska has served well enough to win a regional, after some early season serving error problems.

“We served the crap out of it (Wednesday) in practice,” Cook said. “Now, we’ve got to do that in the match. There are days that I feel sorry for the passers because we serve so Dang tough.”

Libero-to-outside hitter: Oregon’s Brooke Nuneviller has had a unique journey, going from a libero during her freshman season to a two-time second-team All-American outside hitter.

She’s only 5-foot-11, but Coach Matt Ulmer recruited her to eventually play outside hitter.

“She’s created herself to be this amazing six-rotation outside hitter that’s terminal that can play libero at the highest level, but is now scoring at the highest level, too,” Ulmer said. “In 2018 as a freshman, we didn’t need her on the (outside). I don’t think she was ready for that yet, but she was ready to be a great libero for us and she was and then she made the transition.”

Setter makes Ducks go: Oregon has two outside hitters who average more than four kills per set in freshman outside hitter Mimi Colyer, and Nuneviller.

But junior setter Hannah Pukis (a transfer from Washington State) was the player who stood out to Cook when he started studying the Ducks.

“Sometimes when you run a faster-paced offense, the Setters can miss a lot,” Cook said. “She’s very, very consistent.”

Nebraska needs to break through vs. top teams: Nebraska has had another strong season but hasn’t delivered against the top teams (the Huskers are 1-5 against top-10 teams. Oregon is 1-1 vs. top-10 teams, with a win against then-No. 5 Stanford and a loss to Minnesota. The Ducks have won 15 straight, which is the fourth-longest winning streak in the Nation currently.