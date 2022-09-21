Nebraska volleyball prepares for Big Ten play

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Well. 3 Nebraska volleyball is preparing to face some tough competition during its slate of Big Ten matchups.

Head Coach John Cook said he’s ready for the challenge but thinks the team may have to make some adjustments.

“It’s a great conference, and we gotta go from good to great,” he said.

Several Big Ten teams round out the top 10: Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota and Penn State.

The Huskers will face all four this season, with a total of two matchups with No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 7 Ohio State.

“I said some of the teams in other conferences, they may not play another ranked top-10 team for the next 10 weeks,” Cook said. “We’re going to be playing a top-10 team every week.”

But Nebraska isn’t a stranger to ranked matchups. On Sunday, the Huskers swept No. 13 Kentucky in Lexington.

They also picked up a win in Omaha earlier in the month against No. 17 Creighton.

The team’s only loss this year came from No. 9 Stanford on Sept. 13.

Nebraska’s first Big Ten match is Friday against the Spartans at home.

And the next day, the Huskers will take on Ohio State at the Devaney Center.

Cook said he hasn’t seen Michigan State yet, but he said Ohio State has great players, including senior Mac Podraza.

Cook also spent time commenting on Midland University’s recent hire of former Husker Jordan Larson.

He said Midland is very fortunate to have her on its coaching staff.

“I wish she would be here with us,” Cook said.

Jordan is serving as a Volunteer Assistant for the Warriors. Before this gig, she had a short stint coaching with the Texas Longhorns.

“She’s told me her dream is eventually to live in Nebraska and Coach in Nebraska, so she started to plant the roots for that,” Cook said.