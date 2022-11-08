Nebraska volleyball prepares for 300th sellout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball head Coach John Cook spent his Tuesday giving a history lesson.

The Huskers will play their 300th consecutive sellout game on Friday against Iowa.

Cook said the sellout streak started in 2001, when the Huskers still called the Nebraska Coliseum their home.

“For you history buffs, it started with a dare to our fans, and they stepped up and have been since 2001,” he said.

At the time, Nebraska only sold 4,000 tickets per game. When the team moved to the Devaney Center in 2013, that number doubled to 8,000.

“I don’t think any volleyball team even dreams about that,” Cook said.

Cook went on to further detail how volleyball took over the Devaney Center after the basketball teams moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Former Athletic Director Tom Osborne had gone to meet with university Regents to discuss the move.

At the time, Cook was unaware of it all and a Reporter asked if the Huskers would be moving into the Devaney.

They said if it wasn’t good enough for basketball, why would it be acceptable for volleyball?

“And then I got the call from Coach Osborne about 10 minutes later: ‘Get up to my office,'” Cook said.

So they discussed how they could renovate the Devaney to better fit the needs of the volleyball team.

Cook was Adamant that the Devaney had to have a similar feeling to the Coliseum.

“We’ve got to take the Coliseum and we got to plan it in Devaney and make it the same type of feel,” he said.

And nine years later, the Huskers still call Bob home.

“We’ve had some great teams that are fun to watch,” Cook said. “Volleyball is continuing to grow. And again, I always say the Epicenter of volleyball is right here in Nebraska.”