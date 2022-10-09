Nebraska volleyball now Big Ten’s Lone top team after sweeping Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Madi Kubik had 15 Kills and Whitney Lauenstein had a strong all-around match as the third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team beat No. 24 Michigan 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 on Saturday.

NU’s win, along with Wisconsin’s four-set loss against Purdue on Saturday, means the Huskers are now alone in first place in the Big Ten at 6-0. The No. 5 Boilermakers had previously been unbeaten in the league.

Lauenstein had 10 kills, six blocks and one ace serve. Kubik had one of the best hitting matches of her career with a .519 hitting percentage.

Nebraska led in blocks 11-2. Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez had 25 digs, a big total in a three-set match.

Nebraska had another lineup change. Freshman Bekka Allick was ill, according to the Huskers Radio Network. So Maggie Mendelson played middle blocker, Lindsay Krause shifted over to right-side hitter and Ally Batenhorst, in her most extensive action since the Creighton match in early September, played outside hitter.

Mendeson had three kills without a hitting error, four blocks and two ace serves. Batenhorst had seven kills and hit .227.

Outside hitter Kendall Murray led the Wolverines with 13 kills. Jess Mruzik, the Wolverines’ season leader in kills, had 10 kills but hit just .025.

Nebraska had a great start to the match. Nebraska’s serving and defense was strong, and the Huskers put down five kills on its first seven hitting attempts while rushing out to an 11-3 lead.

In the second set the Huskers trailed 17-13 before storming back to win a close set, 26-24. Lauenstein had several big blocks and kills down the stretch in the set.

So Nebraska has won 13 in a row against Michigan, stretching over nine seasons.

Check back for updates to this story.