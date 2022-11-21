Nebraska volleyball moves up in the national poll after two consecutive sweeps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers bounced back last week after being crushed by Ohio State.

As a result, Nebraska volleyball has moved up to the No. 5 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, which was released on Monday.

Nebraska now sits behind Texas, San Diego, Wisconsin and Louisville in the poll.

The Huskers are coming off two sweeps, of Iowa and Purdue, last week.

Nebraska faces two big challenges in its last two matches of the season.

Conference Rival Wisconsin will travel to Lincoln on Friday to take on the Huskers, who are currently 16-2 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska will close out the regular season the next day against Minnesota.

The Huskers are behind only Wisconsin, which has a 17-1 conference record, in the Big Ten standings.

The Badgers swept Nebraska in their first matchup back in October.

