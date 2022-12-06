Nebraska volleyball gets five on all-region team

The Nebraska volleyball team had five players selected for the AVCA North Region team on Tuesday. Now those players will be considered by a committee for the All-America teams, which will be announced next Wednesday.

Five of the 14 players on the region’s team are from Nebraska: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik; senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord; sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez; sophomore right-side hitter Whitney Lauenstein; freshman middle Blocker Bekka Allick.

Nebraska’s five selections marks the most all-region selections for the Huskers since earning six in 2016.

Lauenstein made the all-region team after not being named to the all-Big Ten team last week.

Hord earned her fifth career all-region honor, with four coming for Penn State. She Ranks No. 1 in the Nation with 1.60 blocks per set.

People are also reading…

Kubik picked up her fourth all-region honor, and Rodriguez her second.

The North region’s player of the year is Minnesota outside hitter Taylor Landfair. The freshman of the year is Minnesota middle blocker Carter Booth.

Creighton’s Norah Sis and Kendra Wait made the East region team. Omaha’s Shayla McCormick and McKenna Ruch made the Midwest Region team.

Dani Busboom Kelly, the Louisville Coach and former Nebraska player, is the Coach of the year for the East region.