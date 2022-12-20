Nebraska volleyball extends streak of top-10 finishes; UCLA makes hire

The Nebraska volleyball team finished the season ranked in the top 10 for the 21st time during John Cook’s 23 seasons as head coach.

The final AVCA rankings for this season came out Monday, with Nebraska finishing No. 9 in the poll. That makes 11 straight seasons Nebraska ended the season in the top 10.

Nebraska finished 26-6 overall this season, which ended in disappointment in the NCAA Sweet 16 in a five-set loss against Oregon in Louisville, Ky.

The top five in the poll are Texas, Louisville, San Diego, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin.

Oregon (26-6) moved up two spots to seventh after its win against Nebraska.

San Diego was the big surprise this season. The Toreros were ranked 25th in the preseason poll, but went 31-2 and reached the NCAA Final Four before losing against Texas in the semifinals.

Creighton (27-5) dropped to 21st after losing against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament following an injury to starting setter Kendra Wait.

The Big Ten didn’t send a team to the Final Four, but still has four teams in the top 10 and seven overall: Wisconsin (fifth), Ohio State (eighth), Nebraska (ninth), Minnesota (10th), Penn State (11th) and Purdue (20th).

UCLA hires coach: UCLA announced the hiring of San Diego Assistant Alfred Reft as head coach on Monday. Reft arrives in Westwood after helping San Diego to its first-ever Final Four appearance.

UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024, and Reft brings previous Big Ten experience as an Assistant at Illinois and Minnesota.

