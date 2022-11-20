Nebraska volleyball drops in poll with two weeks left in regular season

A third loss this season dropped the Nebraska volleyball team to No. 6 in the new AVCA poll released on Monday.

Nebraska lost in four sets at Ohio State on Sunday in a top-10 matchup, with the home team winning each time in the season series.

Ohio State got bumped up one spot to fifth in the rankings, while the Huskers dropped two spots.

Texas stayed at No. 1 in the poll and followed by San Diego, Wisconsin, Louisville, Ohio State and Nebraska.

There are six Big Ten teams ranked: No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Nebraska, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 14 Penn State and No. 19 Purdue.

In the Big Ten standings, Nebraska dropped to third place with a 14-2 record, one match behind Ohio State and Wisconsin. In the final two weeks of the season, Wisconsin still has to play both Ohio State and Nebraska.

On Friday Nebraska travels to play Iowa for the second time in eight days. On Sunday Nebraska plays Purdue at the Devaney Sports Center, where Nebraska has a 13-1 record this season.

Creighton (24-3) has a 16-match winning streak and moved up to a season-best 11th in the poll.

In the NCAA Ratings Percentage Index, which is one metric used for seeding for the NCAA Tournament, Nebraska dropped three spots to seventh.