Nebraska volleyball announces No. 1-ranked recruiting class

For the second time in the last three years, Nebraska has the No. 1 recruiting class in college volleyball.

Signing day for the sport was Wednesday, and Nebraska Unveiled a recruiting class with five players — each of them are ranked among the top-15 recruits in the Nation by PrepVolleyball.com.

The class: outside hitter Harper Murray; setter Bergen Reilly; defensive specialist Laney Choboy; right-side hitter Caroline Jurevicius; and middle Blocker Andi Jackson.

For the position rankings Nebraska got the top setter (Reilly) and defensive specialist (Choboy); the No. 2 outside hitter (Murray) and the No. 3 middle Blocker (Jackson).

It’s another group that should add to the Talent on the roster and could help keep Nebraska among the best teams in the sport. Here’s the rankings for Nebraska’s six most recent recruiting classes: 1, 2, 1, 26, 2, 5.

This class joins No. 1 recruiting classes Nebraska also had for 2021, 2013 and 2004.

According to the Prepvolleyball.com rankings, the top-five recruiting classes are Nebraska, Texas, Purdue, Stanford and Ohio State.

