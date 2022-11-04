Nebraska volleyball adds No. 5 prospects in 2023 class

Ranked No. 1 in the country, the Nebraska volleyball team’s 2023 recruiting class technically couldn’t get any better.

But it did Thursday night with a pledge from libero Laney Choboy, who announced she was flipping her commitment from Minnesota to Nebraska via social media.

The Durham, North Carolina, native is the No. 5-ranked prospect in the 2023 class. She’ll fit right in with a group that includes Harper Murray (ranked No. 2), Bergen Reilly (No. 4), Caroline Jurevicius (No. 7) and Andi Jackson (No. 15).

Choboy committed to the Golden Gophers in June 2021. Minnesota Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced last month that this will be his last season as head coach.

