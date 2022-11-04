Nebraska volleyball adds No. 5 prospects in 2023 class

Ranked No. 1 in the country, the Nebraska volleyball team’s 2023 recruiting class technically couldn’t be ranked higher.

But the class of high school Seniors still got better on Thursday night with a pledge from defensive specialist Laney Choboy, who announced she was flipping her commitment from Minnesota to Nebraska via social media.

The Raleigh, North Carolina, native is the No. 5-ranked prospect in the 2023 class according to Prepvolleyball.com. Last summer while playing for the United States junior national team at the Pan Am Cup she was chosen as the best player in the tournament at serve-receive.

She’ll fit right in with a recruiting class that includes Harper Murray (ranked No. 2), Bergen Reilly (No. 4), Caroline Jurevicius (No. 7) and Andi Jackson (No. 13).

Choboy committed to the Golden Gophers in June 2021. Minnesota Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced last month that this will be his last season as head coach.

People are also reading…

Minnesota may not name a new Coach until after the season, and Choboy didn’t want to wait. So her club coaches made some calls to see if college teams were interested in another commitment just a few weeks before the Nov. 9 signing day — and Nebraska was.

Choboy had some contact with Nebraska during her first round of recruiting two years ago. This time she chose between Texas and Nebraska after visiting both schools recently.

“Everything just seemed to work out,” Choboy said.

Choboy called Nebraska Coach John Cook on Wednesday before Nebraska’s match against Indiana and gave him the good news while incorporating his new hobby of horsemanship.

“I called John Cook and I kind of played a joke on him,” Choboy said. “They taught me how to rope on my visit, so I was like, ‘Can you teach me more about roping over the next four years?’”

She attended Nebraska’s match against Maryland last Saturday and liked what she found in Lincoln.

“Obviously Nebraska volleyball is just so well known around the country,” Choboy said. “When I went on the visit you can tell everybody cares about the sport. It’s such a huge revenue sport for them. The fans are crazy and they care so much about all of the players.”

Another thing that stood out to Choboy is the genuine chemistry of the current players.

“They win a lot of huge matches, and it just looks like they’re having an absolute blast,” she said.

It also helped that Choboy had gotten to know Husker freshmen Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson this summer while playing for Team USA.

She’s also previously played with Murray, Reilly, Jurevicius and Jackson.

“All of them, they’re insane volleyball players and insane competitors,” Choboy said. “They want to win as bad as I do, and that’s insane because I’m so competitive. And off the court I’m excited to be around them for the next four years.”

Choboy would be just the second Nebraska letter winner from North Carolina and the first since 1977.