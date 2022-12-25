Nebraska volleyball adds Florida transfer hitter Beason

Florida outside hitter/right-side hitter Merritt Beason will transfer and join the Nebraska volleyball team, she announced Friday on social media.

She played for Florida the past two seasons, earning all-SEC honors this past season posting 348 kills with a .261 hitting percentage.

Nebraska confirmed the addition later Friday in a news release.

“Our roster has been undergoing some adjustments since the season ended, and last week we had an opportunity to recruit Merritt to Nebraska,” Husker Coach John Cook said. “She will fill a huge need for our team and her Personality on and off the court will create an instant connection with Husker Nation.”

Beason, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, will join a Nebraska team that has junior outside hitters Lindsay Krause, Ally Batenhorst and Whitney Lauenstein.

She helped the Gators to a 25-5 record and NCAA Sweet 16 appearance this season. She’s Originally from Gardendale, Alabama.

Last summer she played on the United States junior national team on a team that included Nebraska players Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez. The team won the Pan American Cup, and Beason was named MVP of the tournament.