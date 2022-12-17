Nebraska students cheer on Busboom Kelly, Louisville in video

Even Nebraska natives have gotten behind the Louisville Cardinals volleyball team.

OK, maybe it’s for a very particular reason.

A video from Freeman Public Schools in Adams, Nebraska, went viral on Twitter Friday afternoon ahead of the Cardinals’ appearance in the NCAA Championship Saturday night. In it, elementary school students shout “CARDS” and cheer on U of L.

More specifically, they’re cheering on one of their own — Dani Busboom Kelly.

Louisville’s Coach is a Graduate of the school district, before going on to star at the University of Nebraska where she won two national championships, one as a player and one as an Assistant coach.

You can watch the video here:

