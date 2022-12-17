Nebraska students cheer on Busboom Kelly, Louisville in video

Even Nebraska natives have gotten behind the Louisville Cardinals volleyball team.

OK, maybe it’s for a very particular reason.

A video from Freeman Public Schools in Adams, Nebraska, went viral on Twitter Friday afternoon ahead of the Cardinals’ appearance in the NCAA Championship Saturday night. In it, elementary school students shout “CARDS” and cheer on U of L.

More specifically, they’re cheering on one of their own — Dani Busboom Kelly.

Louisville’s Coach is a Graduate of the school district, before going on to star at the University of Nebraska where she won two national championships, one as a player and one as an Assistant coach.

You can watch the video here:

“The video was really cool,” Busboom Kelly said during U of L’s press conference Friday evening ahead of the national championship. “First of all, I’m really impressed with their choreography. It was spot on. So, really impressed. Technology has gotten a lot better since I was a student at Freeman.

“But it means a ton. My Hometown is about an hour and a half away, and I got pictures of my friends wearing DBK T-shirts. These are Classmates that I don’t speak to all the time. And they’re still out here and so excited and spending the time and the money to come up here and watch us, it really means a lot.”

Busboom Kelly, who led the Cardinals to a second straight Final Four, has the team in its first national championship match. They will face top overall seed Texas at 8 pm ET Saturday. Busboom Kelly would become the first female Coach to win an NCAA volleyball Championship with a win; she’s just the second woman to lead a team to the title match.

