Nebraska soccer’s Sarah Weber aims to get the Huskers back on top | Soccer

LINCOLN — Before every girl’s soccer match between Gretna and Papillion-La Vista South, Titan Coach Jake Watson knew the Dragons had a Weapon that was almost unbeatable:

A blonde 5-foot-6 Powerhouse named Sarah Weber.

Watson had seen Weber throughout high school, and knew her speed and iron foot was a force to be reckoned with. He also knew she wasn’t going to let anyone beat her.

“Competing against her was frustrating,” Watson said. “They beat the brakes off of us senior year.”

Luckily for Watson, Weber was also part of the Sporting Nebraska club league her senior year that he coached for. During her one-season stint, Weber helped lead the team to a second-place finish at nationals.

Now in her second season at Nebraska, she has already made a huge impact.

Last year, she was second on the team in goals (six) and made the Big Ten all-freshmen squad. This year, she’s on a mission.

The Huskers haven’t made the Big Ten tournament since 2018, and Weber wants to change that.

Weber has been a force on the pitch ever since joining Gretna Soccer, the club team she played for while being homeschooled until high school. While she was drawn to the team aspect of the sport, she also loved the competition. And winning.

“I’m a competitive person,” Weber said. “In soccer, you constantly learn something new so I want to get to the point of Mastering it.”

That mentality helped Weber become one of the best high school players in Nebraska, and the Accolades soon followed. She was the state’s Gatorade player of the year in 2021 and a two-time All-Nebraska selection, captaining the team in 2021. As a senior, she scored a Class A record 48 goals to help Gretna win its first Class A title.

It’s not just about talent, either. Her leadership and work ethic helped her become one of the Huskers’ captains. She might not be the loudest in the locker room, Watson said, but she leads by example.

“When everyone sees a player arguably the best in the state working 110% all the time,” Watson said. “It raises the level of play for everybody.”

She’s hoping that helps elevate the Huskers, too, who finished 11th in the conference the past two years. The team wants to compete for a Big Ten title, but last season, finishing games was an issue.

“A lot of the games we lost were by one or we tied,” Weber said. “This year the focus has been on competing a full 90 minutes.”

Weber also noticed that the top teams in the conference are collective in their play, on the same page all the time. Weber said Nebraska is making progress to get there, too.

The team isn’t getting too far ahead of itself, though. It’s one game at a time, with the next one being the Huskers’ Big Ten opener against Minnesota. NU hosts the Gophers at 7:05 pm Friday.

And despite having a relatively young team with only one senior, the Huskers are not letting that be an excuse.

“Even though we are young, everyone is buying in because we want to be good this year,” Weber said. “Our biggest strength right now is competitive play — we are not an easy team to compete against physically.”

Despite being a key scorer, Weber said she doesn’t feel extra pressure. Instead, it’s a desire to prove what the Huskers are capable of.

And Watson, who also coached Nebraska’s Gwen Lane and Allison Napora, thinks the Huskers are on the cusp of a breakthrough. They like their overall athleticism and, after getting a taste of consistent winning, they won’t want to let it go.

“They are right there,” Watson said. “The team is young and hungry, and the only thing that you need to do to a young and hungry team is to show them how to win.”

And a Captain like Weber can only help.

“She has an impact with everything she does,” Watson said. “I can’t place anyone who is an overall better player and teammate than Sarah Weber. She’s that special.”