Nebraska ranked No. 3 in college volleyball poll; Rodriguez earns Big Ten award

The Nebraska volleyball team remained ranked No. 3 in the new AVCA poll released on Monday.

With the Tops teams all winning each team maintained its spot in the poll Texas at No. 1, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego.

Wisconsin moved up two spots to No. 5 after its four-set win against then-No. 5 Purdue.

With the Big Ten season now 30% complete, Nebraska is alone in first place in the league standings with a 6-0 record, one win ahead of Purdue, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Overall there are seven ranked Big Ten teams, including half of the top-10: No. 3 Nebraska, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Purdue, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 14 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan.

Nebraska hosts Penn State (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) on Friday.

Creighton (14-3) is 21st. The Bluejays are tied with Marquette for first place in the Big East standings with a 6-0 league record.

Also on Monday Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez was named the Big Ten co-defensive player of the week. Over two matches last week she averaged 6.0 digs per set. During Saturday’s sweep of No. 24 Michigan Rodriguez had 25 digs (third-most of her career) and two ace serves.