Nebraska QB Casey Thompson injury status vs. Michigan football

In order for Nebraska to pull off the upset in Ann Arbor this weekend, it would need all hands on deck. However, that certainly won’t be the case, it seems.

The Huskers will travel to Michigan Stadium on Saturday, but they will do so without perhaps their key player. While he may not be prolific, quarterback Casey Thompson has been solid for Nebraska, throwing for 2,023 yards thus far in eight games played. He’s completing 62.9% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns, but also 10 interceptions. The Texas transfer would be likely necessary if the Cornhuskers were to have a chance at the upset.

However, interim head Coach Mickey Joseph has declared he is out for the second-straight game due to injuries.

Your daily QB update: Mickey Joseph says Casey Thompson is officially OUT against Michigan. #Huskers — Luke Mullin (@LjsLuke) November 10, 2022

That means that Nebraska is likely to rely on Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy as well as Logan Smothers, as it had a week ago in the 20-13 loss to Minnesota.

Michigan certainly is facing some of its own injury issues, with Gemon Green, Roman Wilson, and Ryan Hayes missing the last game at Rutgers, while Trevor Keegan was injured in-game. There’s no indication who may or may not be back for the Week 11 contest.