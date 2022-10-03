Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue Earn Weekly Football Honors

Following Week 5 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week, and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:

Offensive Players of the Week

Miyan Williams, Ohio State

RB—Jr.—Cincinnati—Winton Woods

Rushed for a career-high 189 yards and tied 38- and 48-year-old school records with five rushing touchdowns in Ohio State’s 49-10 win over Rutgers Saturday

Recorded three first-half touchdowns to help the Buckeyes build a 28-7 halftime lead, before scoring on a 70-yard burst in the third quarter

Averaged 9.0 yards per carry to tie Ohio State greats Pete Johnson and Keith Byars with his five rushing touchdowns

The Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award

Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: CJ Stroud (Sept. 19, 2022)

Defensive Players of the Week

Cam Allen, Purdue

S – Sr. – Bluefield, Va. -Graham

Picked off two passes and recorded four tackles to help Purdue knock off No. 21 Minnesota 20-10

Recorded his second career game with multiple interceptions, both coming against ranked teams, including a key interception in the end zone to keep the Golden Gophers off the board

Led a defense that limited Minnesota, one of the nation’s top offenses, to only 10 points and 47 rushing yards (1.8 yards per rush)

Earns the second Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career

Last Purdue Defensive Player of the Week: Jalen Graham (Nov. 1, 2021)

Special Teams Player of the Week

Barney Amor, Penn State

P – Sr. – Doylestown, Pa. – Central Bucks East

Registered five punts for 200 yards, averaging 40.0 yards per attempt, to help the Nittany Lions defeat Northwestern 17-7

Landed four punts inside the 20, including three (7-, 4-, 8-yard lines) inside the 10

On the season, 14 of Amor’s 23 punts have landed inside the 20, including 12 punts inside the 10

The Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the first Special Teams Player of the Week Honor of his career

Last Penn State Special Teams Player of the Week: Jordan Stout (Sept. 22, 2021)

Freshman of the Week

Malcolm Hartzog, Nebraska

CB – Silver Creek, Miss. —Jefferson Davis County

Made his first career start for the Huskers after primarily playing special teams in the first four games, helping secure the 35-21 win against the Hoosiers

Returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Nebraska a 14-7 lead, the Huskers’ first blocked punt return touchdown since 2009 and the Huskers’ first special teams touchdown since 2019

Added a pass Breakup and played a key role as Nebraska limited Indiana to zero points and just 79 yards in the second half

Earns the first Freshman of the Week Honor of his career

Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Wan’Dale Robinson (Oct. 7, 2019)

2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week

August 29

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU

Sept. 5

O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

Sept. 12

O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 19

O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 26

O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., Minn

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU

October 3

O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB