Nebraska makes top 3 for four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen | Men’s Basketball

Four-star prospect Parker Friedrichsen has cut his list from five schools to three, and Nebraska is still in the race.

Friedrichsen, the sharpshooting guard from Bixby, Oklahoma, canceled this weekend’s trip to Northwestern and cut Rice from consideration.

That leaves The Huskers, Notre Dame and Davidson in the running for his commitment.

“I definitely am getting close (to a decision),” Friedrichsen told The World-Herald on Wednesday. “I’m not going to drag this process out forever. My Nebraska visit was my last one. Now we’re just talking about it every day and weighing the pros and cons.”

Friedrichsen has visited each of his three favorite schools over the last month. The top Husker target spent last weekend in Lincoln eating Casa Bovina, attending Nebraska’s football game and spending time with his prospective coaches and teammates.

Friedrichsen said he didn’t feel close to any current players before this weekend, but that changed after spending time with the team on Saturday night. Led by walk-on guard Sam Hoiberg, NU made Friedrichsen feel at home among players.

The coaching staff’s relationship with Friedrichsen has long been cemented. NU offered him last August, 10 months before Davidson and a full year before Notre Dame. And when Friedrichsen decommitted from Oklahoma State in May, he said the Huskers called him three minutes after the news broke.

NU’s staff changes haven’t hurt his relationship with the program, either. Friedrichsen said his parents were impressed by new Assistant Coach Ernie Zeigler this weekend. And Friedrichsen can talk to Assistant Coach Adam Howard, whom NU hired in April, for hours without mentioning basketball or his decision.

“I’ve been on that campus more than anyone else’s,” Friedrichsen said. “I’ve just had the relationship with them for so long. It’s Coach Hoiberg, it’s the Big Ten, it’s the University of Nebraska. It all kind of speaks for itself.”

Davidson’s pitch does, too. Stephen Curry, the reigning Finals MVP and Wildcat legend, spent 40 minutes talking to Friedrichsen on the phone after the latter visited Davidson the same week Curry returned to campus for his graduation ceremony. The Wildcats’ staff attended nearly all of Friedrichsen’s AAU games this summer, too, and he doesn’t think Curry makes a habit of calling recruits.

“Being able to go there and chase what Curry did would be pretty cool,” Friedrichsen said.

Notre Dame, which hosted Friedrichsen for a visit on Aug. 26 joined the Chase late. The Irish only offered him 18 days before he made his visit, but they made a strong impression.

Friedrichsen likes that Coach Mike Brey is a “guard’s coach” that lets his backcourts play with freedom. He likes the energy at Irish games. And he’s impressed by the school’s academic reputation.

“It’s the best of both worlds there,” Friedrichsen said. “It’s big-time basketball in a big-time atmosphere, and I think they set me up for (life) after basketball.”

He sees no bad options, which makes for a tough decision. Friedrichsen will lean on family, friends and coaches for guidance, and he trusts that “it’ll hit me” when he knows where he wants to play.

What’s his top priority when choosing a new home?

“I think the relationship with the coaches and the players will be most important,” Friedrichsen said. “I don’t care what level of basketball (I play). I want it to be a really good fit. I think for me, it’s just the level of trust and relationship I have wherever I’m going.”