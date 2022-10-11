Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 10

Here are the Nebraska high school volleyball Champions since 2015.


Check out the latest Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.

Kills

Class A: Dalton, Fremont, 357; Traudt, Grand Island, 343; Hoos, Grand Island, 299; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 296; Bankston, Millard West, 288; Loschen, Marian of Omaha, 279; Glade, Millard West, 255; Heckenlively, Gretna, 254; Faalii, Lincoln East, 253; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 247.

Class B: Crist, Crete, 286; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 256; Buzbee, Bennington, 255; Moore, Waverly, 250; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 246; Leeling, Sidney, 237; Kircher, Norris, 228; Jelinek, Norris, 218; Ray, Gering, 207; Wilkinson, York, 205.

Omaha area: Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 309; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 279; Osmera, Wahoo, 208; Snyder, Omaha Concordia, 190; Comer, Omaha Concordia, 187.

All-class: Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 452; Dolliver, Malcolm, 398; Dalton, Fremont, 357; Traudt, Grand Island, 343; Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 339.

Hitting percentage

Class A: Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, .399; Venable, Lincoln Pius X, .391; Loschen, Omaha Marian, .379; Laird, Omaha Westside, .362; Traudt, Grand Island, .329; Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, .329; Lionberger, Lincoln Southwest, .326; Bankston, Millard West, .311; Struve, Gretna, .303; Topolski, Lincoln East, .298.

Class B: Snodgrass, Omaha Duchesne, .413; Buzbee, Bennington, .364; Kircher, Norris, .351; Landon, Waverly, .338; Moore, Waverly, .314; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .312; Rasgorshek, Crete, .285; Clarke, Alliance, .282; Larson, Omaha Mercy, 263; Cast, York, .261.

Omaha area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .533; Schmidt, Omaha Concordia, .331; Roseland, Platteview, .302; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, .284; Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, .272.

All-class: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .533; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .468; Ryan, Overton, .446; West, Wausa, .416; Snodgrass, Omaha Duchesne, .413.

Assists

Class A: Campie, Marian of Omaha, 731; Bradford, Lincoln East, 663; Long, Lincoln Southwest, 657; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 656; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 649; Taylor, Grand Island, 646; Walters, Millard West, 614; Lottman, Lincoln North Star, 577; Mehlin, Kearney, 546; Denker, Fremont, 527; Ringenberg, Elkhorn South, 527.

Class B: Uhlir, Bennington, 727; Rowley, Waverly, 691; Riddle, Sidney, 553; Booth, Elkhorn North, 545; Bessler, Crete, 521; Schutte, Elkhorn, 463; West, Scottsbluff, 415; Howie, Hastings, 384; Wendte, South Sioux City, 352; Meyers, McCook, 343.

Omaha area: Wilkinson, Omaha Concordia, 519; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 487; Waido, Wahoo, 470; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 439; Haynes, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 339.

All-class: Campie, Marian of Omaha, 731; Uhlir, Bennington, 727; Hennerberg, Diller-Odell, 715; Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig, 704; Rowley, Waverly, 691.

Aces

Class A: Lewis, Omaha Northwest, 73; Dotzler, Omaha Burke, 63; Festersen, Omaha Central, 60; Sheppard, Fremont, 53; Craig, Bellevue East, 49; Lindsay, Omaha Central, 48; Dalton, Fremont, 48; Pokharel, Millard West, 47; Paroda-Dillman, Omaha Central, 47; Butler, Millard South, 46.

Class B: Meyer, Norris, 56; West, Scottsbluff, 53; Mauch, Bennington, 52; Foote, Scottsbluff, 48; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 42; Burda, Scottsbluff, 41; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 40; Malesker, Omaha Mercy, 39; Rowley, Waverly, 38; Sebree, Bennington, 38; Portillo, Schuyler, 38; Barta, Omaha Mercy, 38.

Omaha area: Hatcher, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 88; Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 56; Liss, Douglas County West, 46; Larson, Wahoo, 43; Plueger, Platteview, 42.

All-class: Hatcher, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 88; Lewis, Omaha Northwest, 73; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 70; Dotzler, Omaha Burke, 63; Festersen, Omaha Central, 60.

Blocks

Class A: Helmbrecht, Kearney, 66; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 64; Loschen, Marian of Omaha, 60; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 52; Vitera, Papillion-La Vista, 51; Jackson, Omaha Central, 50; Roth, Marian of Omaha, 50; Weber, Bellevue East, 48; Stone, Elkhorn South, 48; Belmont, Fremont, 47.

Class B: Clarke, Alliance, 69; Stoppkotte, Grand Island Northwest, 66; Rice, Norris, 61; Landon, Waverly, 53; Buzbee, Bennington, 52; Wiese, Waverly, 51; Foote, Scottsbluff, 50; Horne, Scottsbluff, 46; Montes, Alliance, 43; Berger, Plattsmouth, 42; Spilker, Norris, 42.

Omaha area: Burch, Weeping Water, 73; Ridge, Weeping Water, 68; Mogensen, Weeping Water, 61; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 53; Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 48; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 48.

All-class: Stallbaumer, South Loup, 106; O’Neill, SEM, 102; Huss, Fairbury, 102; Eickhoff, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 98; Arbuthnot, SEM, 89.

digs

Class A: Hansen, Grand Island, 393; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, 352; Frame, Gretna, 343; Galligan, Elkhorn South, 338; Worley, Kearney, 326; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 325; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 312; Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South, 308; Pokharel, Millard West, 307; Kucks, Millard North, 304.

Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 596; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 472; Rice, Waverly, 444; Andersen, Elkhorn, 363; Fletcher, Grand Island Northwest, 333; Loosevelt, York, 308; Benson, Hastings, 300; Kriens, South Sioux City, 298; Stanley, Sidney, 289; Hafeman, Scottsbluff, 282.

Omaha area: Brack, Weeping Water, 382; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 373; Flynn, Mead, 327; Borner, Douglas County West, 298; Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 272.

All-class: Mauch, Bennington, 596; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 472; Rice, Waverly, 444; Ferguson, Chadron, 414; Lierman, Fairbury, 410.

Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.

.

