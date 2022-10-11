Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 10
Check out the latest Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.
Kills
Class A: Dalton, Fremont, 357; Traudt, Grand Island, 343; Hoos, Grand Island, 299; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 296; Bankston, Millard West, 288; Loschen, Marian of Omaha, 279; Glade, Millard West, 255; Heckenlively, Gretna, 254; Faalii, Lincoln East, 253; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 247.
Class B: Crist, Crete, 286; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 256; Buzbee, Bennington, 255; Moore, Waverly, 250; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 246; Leeling, Sidney, 237; Kircher, Norris, 228; Jelinek, Norris, 218; Ray, Gering, 207; Wilkinson, York, 205.
Omaha area: Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 309; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 279; Osmera, Wahoo, 208; Snyder, Omaha Concordia, 190; Comer, Omaha Concordia, 187.
All-class: Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 452; Dolliver, Malcolm, 398; Dalton, Fremont, 357; Traudt, Grand Island, 343; Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 339.
Hitting percentage
Class A: Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, .399; Venable, Lincoln Pius X, .391; Loschen, Omaha Marian, .379; Laird, Omaha Westside, .362; Traudt, Grand Island, .329; Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, .329; Lionberger, Lincoln Southwest, .326; Bankston, Millard West, .311; Struve, Gretna, .303; Topolski, Lincoln East, .298.
Class B: Snodgrass, Omaha Duchesne, .413; Buzbee, Bennington, .364; Kircher, Norris, .351; Landon, Waverly, .338; Moore, Waverly, .314; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .312; Rasgorshek, Crete, .285; Clarke, Alliance, .282; Larson, Omaha Mercy, 263; Cast, York, .261.
Omaha area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .533; Schmidt, Omaha Concordia, .331; Roseland, Platteview, .302; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, .284; Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, .272.
All-class: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .533; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .468; Ryan, Overton, .446; West, Wausa, .416; Snodgrass, Omaha Duchesne, .413.
Assists
Class A: Campie, Marian of Omaha, 731; Bradford, Lincoln East, 663; Long, Lincoln Southwest, 657; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 656; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 649; Taylor, Grand Island, 646; Walters, Millard West, 614; Lottman, Lincoln North Star, 577; Mehlin, Kearney, 546; Denker, Fremont, 527; Ringenberg, Elkhorn South, 527.
Class B: Uhlir, Bennington, 727; Rowley, Waverly, 691; Riddle, Sidney, 553; Booth, Elkhorn North, 545; Bessler, Crete, 521; Schutte, Elkhorn, 463; West, Scottsbluff, 415; Howie, Hastings, 384; Wendte, South Sioux City, 352; Meyers, McCook, 343.
Omaha area: Wilkinson, Omaha Concordia, 519; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 487; Waido, Wahoo, 470; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 439; Haynes, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 339.
All-class: Campie, Marian of Omaha, 731; Uhlir, Bennington, 727; Hennerberg, Diller-Odell, 715; Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig, 704; Rowley, Waverly, 691.
Aces
Class A: Lewis, Omaha Northwest, 73; Dotzler, Omaha Burke, 63; Festersen, Omaha Central, 60; Sheppard, Fremont, 53; Craig, Bellevue East, 49; Lindsay, Omaha Central, 48; Dalton, Fremont, 48; Pokharel, Millard West, 47; Paroda-Dillman, Omaha Central, 47; Butler, Millard South, 46.
Class B: Meyer, Norris, 56; West, Scottsbluff, 53; Mauch, Bennington, 52; Foote, Scottsbluff, 48; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 42; Burda, Scottsbluff, 41; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 40; Malesker, Omaha Mercy, 39; Rowley, Waverly, 38; Sebree, Bennington, 38; Portillo, Schuyler, 38; Barta, Omaha Mercy, 38.
Omaha area: Hatcher, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 88; Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 56; Liss, Douglas County West, 46; Larson, Wahoo, 43; Plueger, Platteview, 42.
All-class: Hatcher, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 88; Lewis, Omaha Northwest, 73; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 70; Dotzler, Omaha Burke, 63; Festersen, Omaha Central, 60.
Blocks
Class A: Helmbrecht, Kearney, 66; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 64; Loschen, Marian of Omaha, 60; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 52; Vitera, Papillion-La Vista, 51; Jackson, Omaha Central, 50; Roth, Marian of Omaha, 50; Weber, Bellevue East, 48; Stone, Elkhorn South, 48; Belmont, Fremont, 47.
Class B: Clarke, Alliance, 69; Stoppkotte, Grand Island Northwest, 66; Rice, Norris, 61; Landon, Waverly, 53; Buzbee, Bennington, 52; Wiese, Waverly, 51; Foote, Scottsbluff, 50; Horne, Scottsbluff, 46; Montes, Alliance, 43; Berger, Plattsmouth, 42; Spilker, Norris, 42.
Omaha area: Burch, Weeping Water, 73; Ridge, Weeping Water, 68; Mogensen, Weeping Water, 61; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 53; Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 48; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 48.
All-class: Stallbaumer, South Loup, 106; O’Neill, SEM, 102; Huss, Fairbury, 102; Eickhoff, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 98; Arbuthnot, SEM, 89.
digs
Class A: Hansen, Grand Island, 393; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, 352; Frame, Gretna, 343; Galligan, Elkhorn South, 338; Worley, Kearney, 326; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 325; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 312; Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South, 308; Pokharel, Millard West, 307; Kucks, Millard North, 304.
Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 596; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 472; Rice, Waverly, 444; Andersen, Elkhorn, 363; Fletcher, Grand Island Northwest, 333; Loosevelt, York, 308; Benson, Hastings, 300; Kriens, South Sioux City, 298; Stanley, Sidney, 289; Hafeman, Scottsbluff, 282.
Omaha area: Brack, Weeping Water, 382; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 373; Flynn, Mead, 327; Borner, Douglas County West, 298; Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 272.
All-class: Mauch, Bennington, 596; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 472; Rice, Waverly, 444; Ferguson, Chadron, 414; Lierman, Fairbury, 410.
Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.
