Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 4

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 4.

Top 10

School, Record, Prev. Week

1. Lincoln Southwest, 17-2, 1st

2. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-4, 2

4. Elkhorn North, 16-2, 4

5. Papillion-La Vista, 17-5, 6

6. Lincoln Lutheran, 24-0, 7

9. Omaha Westside, 12-5, 9

10. Millard West, 17-9, NO

​CLASS A

1. Lincoln Southwest, 17-2, 1st

2. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-4, 2

3. Papillion-La Vista, 17-5, 4

6. Omaha Westside, 12-5, 6

9. Millard North, 10-11, 10

10. Lincoln Pius X, 14-11, NO

CLASS B

2. Elkhorn North, 16-2, 2

9. Grand Island Northwest, 12-11, 8

CLASS C-1

2. Grand Island Central Catholic, 18-1, 2nd

7. Kearney Catholic, 15-5, 7

8. Douglas County West, 17-2, 8

9. Columbus Lakeview, 13-6, 9

CLASS C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 24-0, 1st

2. Fremont Bergan, 21-3, 2

4. Oakland-Craig, 20-5, 4

8. Clarkson/Leigh, 15-6, 8

9. Cross County, 18-3, 10

CLASS D-1

2. Maywood/Hayes Center, 17-1, 1

3. Norfolk Catholic, 16-2, 2

5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 14-8, 3

6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 15-7, 6

9. Nebraska Christian, 20-5, 9

CLASS D-2

2. Howells-Dodge, 19-1, 2

4. Humphrey St. Francis, 15-2, 4

6. Falls City Sacred Heart, 20-6, 6

8. O’Neill St. Mary, 15-2, 7

