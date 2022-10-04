Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 4
Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 4.
Top 10
School, Record, Prev. Week
1. Lincoln Southwest, 17-2, 1st
2. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-4, 2
4. Elkhorn North, 16-2, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista, 17-5, 6
6. Lincoln Lutheran, 24-0, 7
9. Omaha Westside, 12-5, 9
10. Millard West, 17-9, NO
CLASS A
1. Lincoln Southwest, 17-2, 1st
2. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-4, 2
3. Papillion-La Vista, 17-5, 4
6. Omaha Westside, 12-5, 6
9. Millard North, 10-11, 10
10. Lincoln Pius X, 14-11, NO
CLASS B
2. Elkhorn North, 16-2, 2
9. Grand Island Northwest, 12-11, 8
CLASS C-1
2. Grand Island Central Catholic, 18-1, 2nd
7. Kearney Catholic, 15-5, 7
8. Douglas County West, 17-2, 8
9. Columbus Lakeview, 13-6, 9
CLASS C-2
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 24-0, 1st
2. Fremont Bergan, 21-3, 2
4. Oakland-Craig, 20-5, 4
8. Clarkson/Leigh, 15-6, 8
9. Cross County, 18-3, 10
CLASS D-1
2. Maywood/Hayes Center, 17-1, 1
3. Norfolk Catholic, 16-2, 2
5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 14-8, 3
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 15-7, 6
9. Nebraska Christian, 20-5, 9
CLASS D-2
2. Howells-Dodge, 19-1, 2
4. Humphrey St. Francis, 15-2, 4
6. Falls City Sacred Heart, 20-6, 6
8. O’Neill St. Mary, 15-2, 7
