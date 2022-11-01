Nebraska high school volleyball, Nov. 1
Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 1.
Top 10
School, Record, Prev. Week
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 31-5, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 30-3, 2
3. Elkhorn North, 30-4, 3
4. Omaha Westside, 28-8, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista, 27-9, 5
6. Lincoln Lutheran, 37-0, 6
8. Omaha Marian, 24-13, 10
9. Lincoln East, 23-10, 9
People are also reading…
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 31-5, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 30-3, 2
3. Omaha Westside, 28-8, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista, 27-9, 4
5. Omaha Marian, 24-13, 7
6. Lincoln East, 23-10, 6
8. Millard West, 23-10, 8
9. Lincoln Pius X, 22-13, 9
10. Millard North, 17-16, 10
Class B
1. Elkhorn North, 30-4, 1st
9. Grand Island Northwest, 21-14, 9
Class C-1
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 29-2, 1st
6. Douglas County West, 29-3, 7
7. Kearney Catholic, 25-8, 8
8. Adams Central, 24-9, NO
10. Columbus Lakeview, 22-10, 9
Class C-2
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 37-0, 1
2. Fremont Bergan, 31-4, 2
3. Clarkson/Leigh, 26-6, 3
4. Oakland-Craig, 27-9, 4
Class D-1
2. Maywood/Hayes Center, 25-2, 2
3. Norfolk Catholic, 28-4, 3
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 24-10, 8
6. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 27-5, 6
8. Nebraska Christian, 27-7, 9
9. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-14, 4
Class D-2
1. Howells-Dodge, 26-4, 1
4. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-4, 4
6. O’Neill St. Mary, 28-4, 6
7. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-8, 9
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
.