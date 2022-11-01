Nebraska high school volleyball, Nov. 1

Check out the latest Nebraska high school volleyball ratings.


Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 1.

Top 10

School, Record, Prev. Week

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 31-5, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 30-3, 2

3. Elkhorn North, 30-4, 3

4. Omaha Westside, 28-8, 4

5. Papillion-La Vista, 27-9, 5

6. Lincoln Lutheran, 37-0, 6

8. Omaha Marian, 24-13, 10

9. Lincoln East, 23-10, 9

​Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 31-5, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 30-3, 2

3. Omaha Westside, 28-8, 3

4. Papillion-La Vista, 27-9, 4

5. Omaha Marian, 24-13, 7

6. Lincoln East, 23-10, 6

8. Millard West, 23-10, 8

9. Lincoln Pius X, 22-13, 9

10. Millard North, 17-16, 10

Class B

1. Elkhorn North, 30-4, 1st

9. Grand Island Northwest, 21-14, 9

Class C-1

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 29-2, 1st

6. Douglas County West, 29-3, 7

7. Kearney Catholic, 25-8, 8

8. Adams Central, 24-9, NO

10. Columbus Lakeview, 22-10, 9

Class C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 37-0, 1

2. Fremont Bergan, 31-4, 2

3. Clarkson/Leigh, 26-6, 3

4. Oakland-Craig, 27-9, 4

Class D-1

2. Maywood/Hayes Center, 25-2, 2

3. Norfolk Catholic, 28-4, 3

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 24-10, 8

6. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 27-5, 6

8. Nebraska Christian, 27-7, 9

9. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-14, 4

Class D-2

1. Howells-Dodge, 26-4, 1

4. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-4, 4

6. O’Neill St. Mary, 28-4, 6

7. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-8, 9

