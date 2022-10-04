Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach Weekly Power Rankings: September 20th Huskers News

This will serve as my Weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head Coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska.

It will likely change every week depending upon rumours, wins, losses and everything else in-between.

Power Rankings from September 20th.

Power Rankings from September 27th.

First: Lance Leipold, Head Coach Kansas

If you are a Nebraska fan and you want Lance Leipold then you better hope that Wisconsin is successful the rest of the season. There are a lot of rumblings that the administration at Wisconsin wants Jim Leonard to be the head coach going forward. If Somehow Leonard falls flat on his face, which I do not expect, then it is likely the next Coach in the cross hairs is going to be Lance Leipold who spent many years at Wisconsin-Whitewater where he went 109-6.

Change from Last Week: No Change. Leipold is now 2-0 in the “Battle for Nebraska Fan’s Hearts” as Kansas held on to beat Iowa State.

Second: Matt Campbell, Head Coach Iowa State

Iowa State is currently 3-2 but has a win over Iowa. Things are probably cooling on this front but he his two losses are to two coaches who are also on this list.

They went 0-2 in the “Battles for Nebraska Fan’s Hearts.”

Change from Last Week: No Change.

Third: Bill O’Brien, Offensive Coordinator Alabama

He has had head coaching experience at Penn State and in the NFL. Now he is taking lessons from Nick Saban in Alabama. They went 15-9 at Penn State and 52-48 for the Houston Texans, but led them to four playoff appearances.

Unless the Alabama offense tanks or we start hearing rumors, it is likely that his position on this list may not move much.

This is what I had last week and it’s likely not going to change as he’s the OC and not a head coach. He would be lower on my list personally, but according to Bruce Feldman he is in the top 3 so here ya go.

Change from Last Week: No Change. Alabama put up 49 points against 20th ranked Arkansas.

Fourth: Mickey Joseph, Interim Head Coach Nebraska

The more Mickey and Nebraska wins, the more likely they will move up this list. If he finds a way to win on Friday night against Rutgers then the following week’s game against Purdue is enormous. If he can pull off a three game winning streak then he would have done something that Scott Frost has never done.

Nebraska would also be 3-1 in the conference and still either sitting alone or tied at the top of the division. If that happens then Mickey will probably make a jump.

Change from Last Week: One spot up after the 14 point win over Indiana. Part of me wants to move him up to third. If he wins, that will likely happen.

Fifth: Dave Aranda, Head Coach Baylor

Dave Aranda is probably still the most coveted Coach by Nebraska for so many reasons. However, Steven Sipple of on3 stated that he talked to a college Coach and that the chances of Nebraska Landing Aranda is “slim to none.”

Also the Coach added “You have a better shot at Nick Saban.”

Also wanted to drop this tweet from HuskGuys.

Change from Last Week: One spot down because of the combination of the Sipple comment and Nebraska’s win. In a Matchup against 8th ranked Oklahoma State the Baylor Bears fell 36-25.

In fact, I might have to start the Mike Gundy bandwagon soon.

The Outside Looking In (No Particular Order)