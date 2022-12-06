Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates

The NCAA transfer Portal officially opened on Monday and several Huskers have already announced their plans to enter the Portal and continue their careers elsewhere.

With a new coaching staff under head Coach Matt Rhule, it’s likely the Huskers will see a number of players enter the Portal over the next month. Portal changes have granted a Dec. 5 – Jan. 19 windows for FBS athletes. Eligible players to enter before the window include FCS players, grad transfers and those whose head coaches were fired.

While a player Entering their name in the transfer Portal means they intend to explore their options, it does not necessarily mean they will leave. A player is free to withdraw his name at any time. However, schools are under no obligation to keep a player on Scholarship once they enter the portal.

There were 3,083 FBS players to enter the transfer portal during the 2021-22 transfer cycle, sources said. That is up from 2,646 in 2022, 1,692 in 2019-20 and 1,717 in 2018-19.

Below is the full list of Scholarship players for the Huskers who have entered the portal, left the team or announced their plans to enter the transfer Portal this offseason. Husker247 will continue to provide updates on all the latest updates on any Portal happenings with the Huskers.

TRANSFER PORTAL & NFL DRAFT UPDATES

Scholarship Players