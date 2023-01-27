Nebraska football to pay Garret McGuire and Rob Dvoracek $285,000

Nebraska wide receivers Coach Garret McGuire and linebackers Coach Rob Dvoracek will each make $285,000 next season and each, as position coaches, received three-year contracts.

The two assistants, who worked last season for the Carolina Panthers, have contracts that expire Dec. 31, 2025, or after the 2025 season.

Strength Coach Corey Campbell also received a three-year contract from Nebraska. Other Husker position coaches — even those who make much more than McGuire and Dvoracek — received two-year contracts.

Salaries are now known for all assistants other than tight ends Coach Bob Wager.

Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule got a $7 million salary pool for his assistants, and it seems clear he’ll come in under that figure; with one salary left, NU is at $5.65 million in Assistant Coach salaries.