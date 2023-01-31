Nebraska football recruiting needs before National Signing Day

Nebraska’s 2023 Recruit class is shaping up. However, some key positions on the depth chart remain unfilled. As the transfer Portal continues to grow due to post-bowl game and coaching changes, new head Coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers have a chance to fill the missing pieces to make an impact in the upcoming season. Maybe they can even make it to the CFP, right? Here we will discuss the biggest recruiting needs of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.

Note that there will be more changes in the roster after spring as the search for the right team continues. Nebraska football will not be exempt from that. This highlights the need to secure committed offensive depth for the rebuilding process in Lincoln. Remember that scoring is key. Some top talents have already entered Coach Rhule’s roster, but he’s surely looking for more.

Now let us look at the biggest recruiting needs of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.

1. Receiving Corps

After the recent loss of players from Nebraska football’s receiving corps, it is evident that the Huskers will look far and wide to fill its most dynamic skill position. Here are some guys to look at.

Bryson Green, who had 584 yards and 5 touchdowns on 34 catches, was the second-best player on the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past season. With 100-plus yards in three games, the 6’1, 205-pound player has potential. He has reportedly committed to Wisconsin, though.

Another is Tyrone Broden from Bowling Green. His Athletic ability is remarkable, with 32 catches for 506 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Falcons in 2022. Standing at 6’7, he is currently the tallest receiver in the FBS and provides a big target for any quarterback. He has reportedly committed to Arkansas, though.

With Travis Vokolek moving on, Nebraska lacks an heir apparent at tight end. The team has potential at the position, but a lack of experience. Enter Jake Roberts from North Texas. With 394 yards and 3 touchdowns on 28 catches, demonstrated his potential in 2022. Compared to Vokolek’s 240 yards and 2 scores, Roberts showed why he could lead the pack when April rolls around. He has reportedly committed to Baylor, though.

If all three of those guys really can’t decommit and make it to Nebraska, then the Huskers can still look at Stephon Johnson also from Oklahoma State. He still has three years of eligibility and an optional redshirt year. Johnson’s 84-yard touchdown in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl demonstrated his potential.

2. Offensive Line

Nebraska football is in need of a new Offensive tackle, and Jacob Hood may be their next recruit. Hood was a three-star prospect from the 2022 class and ranked 426th overall. He did not play for the Bulldogs last year and is now in the transfer portal. He is 6’8 and 342 pounds. He could literally be a huge addition to the Huskers o-line.

Keep in mind that after Walter Rouse’s decommitment, Nebraska had a vacancy at tackle. They are obviously working to fill it before spring training begins. With limited options available, Nebraska moved quickly when Hood entered the transfer portal.

3. Defense

Matt Rhule wants the Nebraska defense to improve for a chance at the CFP. To help achieve this, the Huskers have added Texas A&M DL Elijah Jeudy, a former 4-star prospect from Philadelphia, who can make an immediate impact on the defense. Jeudy, who is 6’3 and 235 pounds, is a redshirt freshman and also comes from Rhule’s area, making their connection important. He still has most of his eligibility left.

Former 5 ⭐️ linebacker MJ Sherman has committed to Nebraska 🌽🌽🌽 #GBRpic.twitter.com/qb3uqPwAr9 — Husker Wave (@HuskerWave) January 16, 2023

The Huskers have also acquired Georgia linebacker transfer MJ Sherman, who is their fourth addition on defense from the SEC, along with Jeudy, OLB Chief Borders (Florida), and safety Corey Collier Jr. (Florida). Sherman has played in 39 career games, including all 15 games in 2021 and 2022, and helped win two national championships. Most of his game action was on special teams, but he has 15 career tackles, one TFL, and a half-sack in the SEC.