Nebraska football Picks up commitment from Georgia Tech QB transfer

Nebraska just added much-needed Talent and depth to its quarterbacks room: Georgia Tech QB transfer Jeff Sims has committed to the Huskers it’s Sunday.

Sims started 23 of the 24 games he played during three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound right-handed quarterback threw for 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and had a 57.5% career completion percentage. He also did damage with his legs, finishing with 1,166 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

He has two years of eligibility left.

Sims is a native of Jacksonville, Fla., where he was a four-star prospect at Sandalwood High School, the state’s 46th-ranked overall prospect and 11th-ranked dual-threat QB in the Class of 2020. He is ranked as the No . 30 QB prospect and the No. 243 overall player in the Rivals Transfer Rankings.

Sims was part of a huge, 18-person visitor weekend at Nebraska during the Dec. 9-11 weekends. Sims was one of the weekend’s most important visitors as the Huskers continue to await the decision of Casey Thompson. No matter Thompson’s decision, Sims is a big addition to Matt Rhule’s first team and a crucial piece to Marcus Satterfield’s offense that is in major need of playing experience at the Power Five level.