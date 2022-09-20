Nebraska Football Loses Running Back Ajay Allen for Season

Nebraska has lost its No. 2 running backs for the rest of the season.

Ajay Allen was injured during the Oklahoma game Saturday and underwent surgery Monday, interim head Coach Mickey Joseph said. Joseph spoke with Reporters Tuesday as his 1-3 Huskers go through a bye week before their Oct. 1 game against Indiana.

