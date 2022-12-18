Nebraska football lands commitment from Philadelphia DB with offers from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson

He also had offers from Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Stewart, a 6-foot, 185-pound safety out of Powerhouse program Imhotep Institute, has over 30 Scholarship offers. It’s a long list highlighted by offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and USC.

Stewart is a three-star prospect ranked as Pennsylvania’s No. 14 players and ranked as the No. 56 safety nationally in the 2023 class. Stewart was initially rated as a four-star player and peaked in the national rankings at No. 84 overall in March 2021. That ranking steadily dipped throughout the summer and fall of 2021 before he landed at No. 124 in November 2021 and eventually unranked heading into his senior season.

Texas A&M was considered the leader throughout a significant portion of his recruitment, but Syracuse jumped to the top of the list alongside Kentucky, Maryland, Rutgers and Jackson State a little over a month ago.

Nebraska, though, quickly screamed to the forefront of Stewart’s top schools following the hiring of several Husker coaches who have East Coast ties. That includes head coach Matt Rhule but also defensive coordinator and former Syracuse DB Tony Whitein addition to RB Coach EJ Barthel, secondary Coach Evan Cooper and recruiting staff Omar Hales.

Cooper and Hales ran point on Stewart’s recruitment, with Hales adding substantial value with his background and relationships as a native of Philadelphia and former DC of Imhotep’s football program from 2010-13.

Stewart is the third defensive back commitment in the Huskers’ 2023 class out of the high school ranks, joining Florida cornerbacks Dwight Bootle II and Syncere Safeeullah. He is also their fourth commitment since Friday afternoon, joining Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano and Jalen Lloyd, in addition to Florida Gators transfer Corey Collier Jr.