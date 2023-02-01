Nebraska football lands commitment from 2023 DB out of Colorado’s Regis Jesuit

The 6-foot, 175-pounder becomes the Huskers’ 28th member of the 2023 class and 27th addition from the high school ranks. He’s the fifth defensive back in the high school class, joining Dwight Bootle, Ethan Nation, Syncere Safeeullah and Rahmir Stewart.

Barnes, a three-star prospect out of Regis Jesuit (Colo.) High School in Aurora, is another Speedy addition to the class. He won the 2021 Colorado Class 5A 200-meter dash with a time of 21.69 seconds and placed third in the 100 that season with a 10.91. He’s recorded a personal-best 100 time of 10.69 and 21.49 in the 200.

Nebraska has Landed the commitment of 2023 defensive back D’Andre Barnes. He announced his pledge Wednesday morning and has officially signed with the Huskers on the same day.

Barnes chose the Huskers over other offers from programs such as BYU, Wyoming, Nevada, Bowling Green and Air Force. The defender was on campus during the final weekend before national signing day for an official visit. Coming into the visit, he told Inside Nebraska what he wanted to see the most during his trip.

“I am looking forward to seeing the facilities of a Big Ten football school,” Barnes said. “Seeing just how different it is from any other school I’ve been to. I can’t wait to see just how big football is there.”

Barnes later described to Inside Nebraska how well he got along with the defensive coordinator Tony White and secondary coach Evan Cooper during that visit.

“Incredibly well,” Barnes said. “Both have deep knowledge and love for the game, and I feel like it’s something I was able to connect with them easily on. Made them feel like family.”

As a senior last fall, Barnes caught 37 passes for a team-high 785 yards and nine touchdowns. He also led the team with 247 kick return yards and 93 punt return yards and returned one kickoff for a touchdown. Barnes collected a combined 74 receptions for 1,430 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior and senior.

Defensively as a senior, Barnes notched 55 tackles and six interceptions — one of which was a pick-six — that he returned for 207 yards.

In his final three seasons of high school ball, Barnes racked up a total of 2,579 all-purpose yards. Barnes attends the same high school as former Nebraska linebacker commit Hayden Moore. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll also went to Regis Jesuit.

