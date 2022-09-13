Nebraska Football Gets De-Frosted – All Huskers

My immediate response upon hearing the news yesterday that Scott Frost was fired was one of relief – relief that the Husker Nightmare was finally over.

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will be the Husker interim head coach. Joseph’s selection is the right one, in my opinion.

No one will be able to complain that Frost wasn’t given enough time to turn things around at Nebraska. In his 4⅓ years at Nebraska, he leaves NU with a pitiful 16-31 record.

His Husker career has been like watching a prize fight with one fighter bleeding and barely able to get off the bench for the next round. Husker Athletic director Trev Alberts mercifully stopped the fight. Firing Frost was clearly the best thing for Frost, for Alberts and for the entire Husker football program.

