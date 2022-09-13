Nebraska Football Gets De-Frosted – All Huskers

My immediate response upon hearing the news yesterday that Scott Frost was fired was one of relief – relief that the Husker Nightmare was finally over.

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will be the Husker interim head coach. Joseph’s selection is the right one, in my opinion.

No one will be able to complain that Frost wasn’t given enough time to turn things around at Nebraska. In his 4⅓ years at Nebraska, he leaves NU with a pitiful 16-31 record.

His Husker career has been like watching a prize fight with one fighter bleeding and barely able to get off the bench for the next round. Husker Athletic director Trev Alberts mercifully stopped the fight. Firing Frost was clearly the best thing for Frost, for Alberts and for the entire Husker football program.

Alberts said he would start a nationwide search for Frost’s replacement. He added that Joseph (who has never been a head coach) is in consideration for the permanent job.

Trev also said he’s given Joseph full rein to make any changes he deems necessary to increase Nebraska’s ability to win games.

The question is, will Joseph fire defensive coordinator Erik Chinander? After the defense’s miserable performances through the first three games this season, it would seem getting a DC who actually knows how to stop offenses is a must.

If there are going to be any changes, look for them to happen right after the Oklahoma game. Why? Because the week after that, the Huskers have a bye week. That would give any new assistants two weeks to get acclimated.

BTW, handing out Blackshirts in Dublin before the Huskers even played a game seems to me to be a complete waste of time. That practice should never happen again – not until the players have had a chance to earn them.

How ‘Bout Them Huskers

Grandson Will Went Solo is this week’s podcast. That’s because his grandfather lost his voice. And no, it wasn’t due to yelling at Saturday night’s loss to Georgia Southern. Will spends the entire show talking about the firing of Scott Frost. Don’t miss it!