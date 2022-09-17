Nebraska Football Fans Make Fervent Pitch for Urban Meyer (Video)

With Scott Frost no longer the Nebraska head coach, Cornhuskers fans have moved on to recruiting the biggest available name to Lincoln. That would be Urban Meyer, who is in town for Fox Sports’s Big Noon Kickoff show prior to the NebraskaOklahoma game.

While Fox Sports was broadcasting its pregame show, Nebraska fans began a loud “We Want Urban” chant.

Nebraska hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, and hasn’t had a double-digit win season since 2012, so the fan base is starved for success. Meyer, meanwhile, has won at every college he’s coached, including in the Big Ten with Ohio State. They won two national championships at Florida and another with the Buckeyes. Meyer accumulated at least 10 wins every season he coached at Ohio State, and he hasn’t had a losing season in 17 years as a college head coach.

In response to the chants, Meyer gave Nebraska’s fan base a huge vote of praise.

“Regardless of the score, regardless of the record, this is the best fan base I’ve ever coached against,” they said.

It is still early in the season, so Nebraska likely won’t hire a new Coach for a couple of months. But it appears the fan base has a clear favorite to replace Frost.

