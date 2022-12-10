Nebraska football coaching staff target Jake Peetz staying in NFL with Rams, per reports

Nebraska football coaching staff target Jake Peetz — the Los Angeles Rams Offensive Assistant — is staying in the NFL, according to multiple reports Saturday morning, including The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Peetz, 38, was expected to join Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska as the quarterbacks coach and a special teams assistant, according to reports Nov. 30.

Previously, Peetz worked for Rhule with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Rhule moved him from running backs Coach — the position he held his previous season under former head Coach Ron Rivera in 2019 — to quarterbacks coach.

After one season with Rhule, Peetz was hired as Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach at LSU in 2021 before returning to the NFL with the Rams this season.

Peetz is an alumnus of the university and O’Neill, Nebraska, native.

Rhule said, when he was hired, that he was attracted to his personal fit with the program.

“You know, I think as we started this process, shoot, I had four years left on my contract there was no urgency to take a bad job,” Rhule said. “I didn’t know much about Nebraska other than its great, great tradition and five national championships. I was willing to listen to everybody and as I got to know Trev Alberts, the Athletic director, as I got to learn more about not just the program — but their vision for the future — I said man, this sounds just like me,” Rhule said. “They wanna be a tough, physical team. They wanna be a team that doesn’t just live off of transfers all the time. They wanna get guys at 18 years old, help them graduate, help them grow into NFL players — be a player development place. So I felt the fit. My wife and I kind of snuck out here, Flew out here, looked around Lincoln. We didn’t realize how big it was, we didn’t realize how nice it was and in the end this is where we decided we wanted to take our next chapter, raise our next family and live nice.”

Rhule does not believe there is a big difference between college football and the NFL.

“I don’t think there’s a big difference in the coaching,” Rhule said. “I think there’s just far more moving pieces in the NFL. In college here, I set the vision. Everyone goes and executes it. I have a hand in recruiting, I have a hand in the operation, ‘Here’s how we’re gonna do things.’ Really, in the National Football League, there are lots of really great people who all have their role. You have a GM who’s gotta put together the roster, you have an owner — and every owner’s different — who has to approve things. You’ve got a Coach that’s gotta handle things on the field. And so the actual coaching, I mean players are players. Especially nowadays, you get kids in college, they’re really savvy. Players love being coached by a guy who knows what they’re doing, I just think it’s all the other pieces of it. It’s all the people, the moving parts in the NFL that have to come together for you to have success.”

