Nebraska Football Coach Breaks NCAA Rule by Commenting on Commit

Nebraska interim head Coach Mickey Joseph made a mistake Tuesday when he commented on a reporter’s question about a recent commitment to the Cornhuskers’ program.

Malachi Coleman, a four-star wide receiver and the highest-rated recruit in Nebraska, chose the Cornhuskers over five other schools in an event on Saturday. During a Weekly news conference, as Joseph was answering another question, a Reporter stated that Coleman signed with Nebraska.

While Joseph initially told the Reporter he “wasn’t finished answering” a prior question, the Reporter apologized to Joseph before the Cornhuskers’ Coach went on to say he was “joking” and confirmed Coleman’s signing. Joseph was then asked if he had spoken to Coleman after Saturday’s announcement.

