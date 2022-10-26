Nebraska Football Coach Breaks NCAA Rule by Commenting on Commit

Nebraska interim head Coach Mickey Joseph made a mistake Tuesday when he commented on a reporter’s question about a recent commitment to the Cornhuskers’ program.

Malachi Coleman, a four-star wide receiver and the highest-rated recruit in Nebraska, chose the Cornhuskers over five other schools in an event on Saturday. During a Weekly news conference, as Joseph was answering another question, a Reporter stated that Coleman signed with Nebraska.

While Joseph initially told the Reporter he “wasn’t finished answering” a prior question, the Reporter apologized to Joseph before the Cornhuskers’ Coach went on to say he was “joking” and confirmed Coleman’s signing. Joseph was then asked if he had spoken to Coleman after Saturday’s announcement.

“Well, they [Coleman] said six months ago he wasn’t coming, so you put the pieces together,” Joseph said.

While Coleman has committed to Nebraska, the first day the standout wide receiver can sign his letter of intent is not until Dec. 21. According to NCAA bylaw 13.10.1.1 in this year’s manual, a program “is precluded from commenting in any manner as to the likelihood of the prospective student-athlete committing to or signing with that institution.”

Directly after making his comment, Joseph snickered before leaving the news conference and asking the program’s media relations staff if he had made an error. Per the Associated Press, Nebraska Spokesman Keith Mann said Joseph immediately reached out to the university’s compliance office after his comment in the news conference to make sure staff were aware of his comment.

Joseph began his tenure as the Cornhuskers interim coach on Sept. 11, the same day the program fired Scott Frost after a 1–2 start to the 2022 season.

