Nebraska Football at Purdue Is a Sellout

I’m going to the Nebraska game at Purdue. This will be the first time I have been in Ross-Ade Stadium since 1974. I was a Graduate student trainer at Indiana and wore red and white striped bib overalls to the game. Here is a picture of Lee Corso and myself after the game. I am pointing at his shoes which belonged to legendary Indiana basketball Coach Branch McCracken. They wore them for good luck. Unfortunately it didn’t help since we lost the game.

Lee Corso and David Max - Purdue game 1974

Lee Corso and David Max after the 1974 Indiana-Purdue game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button