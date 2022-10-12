Nebraska Football at Purdue Is a Sellout

I’m going to the Nebraska game at Purdue. This will be the first time I have been in Ross-Ade Stadium since 1974. I was a Graduate student trainer at Indiana and wore red and white striped bib overalls to the game. Here is a picture of Lee Corso and myself after the game. I am pointing at his shoes which belonged to legendary Indiana basketball Coach Branch McCracken. They wore them for good luck. Unfortunately it didn’t help since we lost the game.

Lee Corso and David Max after the 1974 Indiana-Purdue game. Indiana Daily Student Photographer

This will be the first time I will be purchasing tickets. The game is officially sold out and the only Purdue tickets available on their official website are for Iowa on November 5th and Northwestern on November 19th. Apparently the demand for Nebraska tickets is higher than those two schools.

Purdue Sports

I have checked the various Aftermarket ticket sources and the prices range from around $70 for end zone and over $250 for visitor midfield sideline.

Scroll to Continue

I’m probably going to spring for sideline seats since I only get to West Lafayette once every five decades or so.

Get your tickets at this link and join me and Donna, my Bloomington, Indiana native wife, at a tailgate. It’s a night game with plenty of time to tailgate.

Related