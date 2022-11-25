Nebraska eyeing Matt Rhule as next football Coach

IOWA CITY — After perhaps his best coaching job, the son of a minister preached a rousing, hourlong pigskin Gospel at the 2020 American Football Coaches Association convention.

“Hey guys – how do you get good at hitting? You hit,” Matt Rhule exclaimed with the timing of a TED talker. “I know everyone’s telling us not to hit – well, hit! At the right time, in the right way, under the proper supervision, taught properly – but hit! Be physical!”

If Rhule – moving towards becoming Nebraska’s next head coach, according to ESPN and sources – can take that mantra and produce winning NU football teams in Memorial Stadium, it’ll be music to the ears of Husker fans.

In the hour before Nebraska’s kickoff against Iowa, ESPN reported Rhule and NU were moving toward a deal as long as details related to his contract buyout with the NFL team that fired him, the Carolina Panthers, can be ironed out. A source close to Rhule – speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to comment on negotiations – also indicated to the World-Herald Rhule-to-Nebraska is likely.

“Would be surprised if he isn’t,” the source said.

The 47-year-old Rhule has taken two college teams – Temple and Baylor – from double-digit losses to double-digit wins in three seasons. Rhule also took some hard knocks in a failed 2½-year stint with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Fewer than two months after being fired from the Carolina Panthers, signs point to Rhule taking on perhaps his toughest challenge: Reversing five years of bad football at NU, a school desperate to recapture Glory that is now 20 years old.

Rhule has consistently been among Nebraska’s top six targets in the search, according to a source familiar with the search, and while some reports erroneously suggested NU wrapped up the deal weeks ago, negotiations have come together in recent days. Rhule perspective – on the game, and life – fits neatly the worldview of NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, who, after firing Scott Frost in September, spoke openly of wanting a team defined by toughness.

“Football is still a Gladiator sport,” Alberts said on his radio show in mid-October. “It’s a game that is won, by and large, by the line of scrimmage. Now you can hide some of those deficiencies. But I think you have to make a commitment.”

Alberts, in the visiting Athletic director’s box in Iowa on Friday, did not immediately respond to a text for comment. He has conducted a quiet, thorough search that included at least 25 candidates, and narrowed down considerably in recent weeks, and Landing Rhule – one of the sport’s hottest coaches right after he took Baylor to a Sugar Bowl win – may take a big financial commitment from Nebraska.

Rhule built a Reputation as a program Builder as head Coach at both Temple (2013-16) and Baylor (2017-19), taking each school to new heights with top-25 rankings and seasons with double-digit win totals.

Temple was 2-10 under Rhule in year one before going 6-6 in the follow-up and 10-4 and 10-3 after that. Rhule then took over at Baylor – reeling and on probation in the wake of a major sexual assault scandal in the program – and went from 1-11 his first season to 11-3 and a Sugar Bowl appearance two years later.

Shortly after the Sugar Bowl win, they went to Carolina.

One key to the rise of both teams was an emphasis by Rhule and his staff on Verified speed. The Temple rosters were stocked with raw, high-upside athletes who needed development but also had the speed, length, size and explosiveness of high-end prospects. Rhule’s staff scoured the internet for athletes’ track numbers and sought to confirm them with on-campus testing during the recruiting process.

And while he’s not as outspoken about it, Rhule has mantras and brands much like Minnesota Coach PJ Fleck. Rhule has a signature look of a sleeveless pullover on the sideline. On Twitter, he uses the #OOU – “One of Us” – and talked at length at the AFCA convention about his favorite belief about getting 1% better.

“We put signs up all over the building, we brand it on social media, I give guys shirts,” Rhule said. “We say ‘1% Life!’ I’m not asking you to go from bad to good, I’m not asking you to go from bad to good, I’m not asking you to go from good to great, I’m asking you to be 1% better Tomorrow . And if we have 100 guys and everyone gets 1% better, we’re 100% better. It’s a lifestyle.”

Rhule parlayed his college success into a seven-year, $62 million contract from the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. They went just 11-26 over two-plus years there and was fired Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start to the fall, having never found a star quarterback or developed other key positions on the team. Rhule also recently said, on the The 33rd Podcast, that his coaching style was affected by the COVID pandemic, which hit the world just months after he took the Carolina job.

“I struggled with the mask on,” said Rhule, who likes to build deep relationships with players. “I struggled talking via Zoom. That maybe was good for some people, allowed them to be very Xs and Os, tactical, technical. For me, I had a hard time with it.

The buyout of his remaining contract has been reported to be between $34-and-40 million, although it would be mitigated by a college contract.