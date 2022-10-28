Nebraska exhibition the final preseason step ahead of opener – BuffZone

The Colorado men’s basketball team will tackle its final preseason test on Sunday afternoon, when the Buffaloes host Nebraska in a Charity exhibition.

Yet Tad Boyle and his staff gained a valuable look at the 2022-23 Squad last weekend. The Buffs hosted Wyoming in a closed scrimmage, taking on a Cowboys club picked second — and a close second (216-204) — behind San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll.

